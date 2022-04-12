The April 7 news article on the “social-emotional learning” (SEL) debate, “Conservatives push back on ‘social-emotional learning,’ ” covered various political positions, but readers might be interested in the context of psychological and educational research, thinking behind the approach and some implications. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight An American Psychological Association (APA) article locates SEL within 20 principles for teaching and learning in prekindergarten through high school. These principles, each of which is supported by research, expand the contextual view of learning and can help educational discussions between parents and teachers and the public in general.

Three of the principles involve social context and related emotional factors that can affect learning. These might be at odds with a traditional and narrow view of learning about filling heads with information. A more modern view starts with a nuanced understanding that effective learning is situated within multiple contexts larger than just subject-matter domains. Learning takes place in dynamic social contexts. Social context, interpersonal relations and emotional well-being are important to student learning.

Advertisement

A proper educational environment is, as the APA researchers put it, where “learners are influenced by various factors that are naturally a part of their lives. ... Appreciating the potential influence of these contexts on learners can enhance the effectiveness of instruction and communications.”

Education is challenging because these various contexts interact with one another (e.g., schools and families), but understanding the potential influence of these contexts can enhance the effectiveness of instruction. A foundational skill for students in these complex dynamics includes the development of an ability for clear and thoughtful communication. This is needed beyond students. We need to stress this as part of clear, thoughtful and well-informed conversations in the community between teachers and parents.

Gary Berg-Cross, Potomac

GiftOutline Gift Article