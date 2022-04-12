In her April 8 Friday Opinion column, “Getting it wrong on corporate profits and stock buybacks,” Catherine Rampell again demonstrated that she gets it. Her column was a concise and on-point critique of the demonizing of corporate executives for employing strategies to ensure that their public companies remain profitable. It is one of their greatest responsibilities and a mandate from their employers, the public.
I wonder how many of the “confused populists” to whom Ms. Rampell referred are benefiting as owners of these companies through their insurance plan, 401(k), IRA or pension fund without even realizing it and are therefore somehow outraged that their financial interests are being carefully protected.
Kirby Cave, Clinton