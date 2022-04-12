Vaughn Smith, the man profiled in the April 10 front-page article “Carpet cleaner and secret savant,” is definitely remarkable. He was also remarkable when he entered kindergarten and then first grade. I can just see him, wide-eyed, full of wonder and promise. Then, somewhere along the way, Mr. Vaughn was labeled as lacking. The article noted, “His teachers and his parents, meanwhile, so often looked at him with disappointment.”

I am a retired special education teacher. Students’ sense of failure comes early. By the middle of first grade, kids begin to see their peers reading at higher levels than they can manage. By third grade, kids who struggle with the core subjects of reading or writing or math are often convinced that they are not as smart as the other kids. When teachers share notes about struggling students with teachers in the next grade, they are often based on student deficits.

Sally Smith, the founder of the Lab School of Washington, used to tell us that it was our job as teachers to identify students’ gifts. We needed to discover something that each student was better at than anyone else in class — it didn’t have to be academic — and celebrate that gift. What if, from kindergarten onward, teachers kept notes on each student’s talents and interests and passed them to the next grade? What if we expanded our narrow expectations of student success beyond mastery in reading, writing and math?

Our kids cannot afford the stigma of failure. Our country cannot afford to leave these incredibly talented kids behind. When will we stop failing them?

Ann Wilson, Bethesda

The fascinating article about multilinguist Vaughn Smith suggested that hyperpolyglots are rare people with unique brains but overlooked the many hyperpolyglots living in more multilingual parts of the world such as Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

If we look to the multilingual parts of the world, we see that multilingualism is a natural human state, and the ability to speak many languages is fostered naturally by the environment, rather than being an innate gift possessed by the very few.

Suzanne Flynn of the MIT Department of Linguistics and Language Acquisition has studied multilingualism for more than 30 years. Ms. Flynn recently published a study in the journal Scientific Reports that used functional magnetic resonance imaging and behavioral analyses to compare multilinguals and bilinguals. She tells us that in the right setting, “There is no limit to the number of languages one can learn. … Our only limitations are time, energy, and desire.” Though Mr. Smith’s story is truly captivating, it brings a sense of joy and hope to know that anyone can speak seven, 11 or more languages.

Elizabeth White, Beverly, Mass.

The writer is executive director of LEX Language Project.

