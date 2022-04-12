Regarding the April 8 Metro article “Youngkin order promotes recycling but trashes ban on single-use plastics”: The failure of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to confront the reality of environmental damage is evident. Mr. Youngkin’s suggestions on how to “combat” plastic pollution are a series of platitudes, euphemisms and hollow rhetoric. A higher level of citizen awareness does not work to ease the impact of plastics.

Mr. Youngkin’s position falls far short of any concrete proposal for addressing this most dire situation. About 380 million metric tons of plastic are produced yearly. Humans use about 1.2 million plastic bottles per minute. Regardless of our “recycling” efforts, 91 percent of produced plastics are not recycled and remain indefinitely in our environment and will for thousands of years. All plastics ever produced are still with us in one form or another.

Mr. Youngkin’s perspective is one that supports the oil industry and our growing investment-based economy rather than a safer and healthier future. The plastic bags that most Americans throw away represent the sale and processing of 12 million barrels of oil each year. More than half of ExxonMobil’s income is from petrochemicals used in plastics production. Those who deny these facts clearly prioritize their investments ahead of the health of the planet.

Direct and real steps are required to address this stream. We cannot continue to do nothing substantial to address this issue.

Derek T. Havens, Mason Neck

