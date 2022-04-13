Placeholder while article actions load

Politics is and always has been the art of the possible; no public official unwilling to pursue immediate, incremental progress will accomplish much of anything. That particularly applies to presidents, who have to do plenty of small-scale governing even as they wage attention-getting battles over bigger questions. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight But politics is also about imagination, and if you lose that while trying to eke out small victories, small victories are the only kind you’ll win.

Keep those ideas in mind as we consider a Biden administration initiative you probably haven’t heard about, on medical debt. This is an enormous problem for huge numbers of Americans. Because our health care system is incredibly dysfunctional, tens of millions of people are carrying medical debt that they can’t immediately pay. One study estimated the total amount of medical debt Americans owe in collection — meaning that the bills haven’t been paid and they’ve been referred to collection agencies — at a staggering $140 billion.

Who is hit hardest? People suffering from poverty who live in Republican-run states that refused to accept the expansion of Medicaid in the Affordable Care Act. In the South, nearly a quarter of all adults are carrying medical debt, though it’s a problem in every part of the country.

So the White House just unveiled a new set of policies to address the problem. The administration will be evaluating providers’ billing practices; investigating credit reporting companies and collection agencies to make sure they aren’t violating consumers’ rights; eliminating medical debt as a factor in assessing federally-backed mortgage applications and other kinds of government credit; and streamlining the process for low-income veterans to get their medical debt forgiven.

These steps could, over time, make having that debt somewhat less onerous, but you’ll notice that apart from veterans, it doesn’t actually remove anyone’s debt.

That the administration is doing anything on medical debt is a good thing, since it brings attention to the issue. But the underlying reality is that so many Americans are burdened by medical debt for both short-term and long-term reasons.

In the short term, it’s because in recent years, insurance companies have moved more and more to plans with high deductibles and other kinds of cost-sharing, meaning that even if you have insurance, there’s a good chance that having an accident or an illness will saddle you with bills you can’t pay.

As another recent study found, “About half of households could not afford a typical employer plan deductible and almost two in three households do not have enough resources to cover a higher-end deductible of private health plans.”

The longer-term problem is that we have what is without question the worst health care system in the developed world. Unlike every other advanced democracy, our system is organized to maximize profits for a large group of influential and wealthy interests, from doctors to hospitals to drug companies to insurers. Which is why we spend far more than any other country while leaving tens of millions without any coverage at all.

We didn’t set out to make it so terrible. Unlike some of our peer countries, we never had a single moment when we debated and decided on what the whole system would look like, then implemented our decision. It happened incrementally.

So we wind up engaged in a decades-long game of whack-a-mole with the health care and insurance industries, in which one horrifically abusive practice comes to light, we spend some time trying to address it while the industry fights reform tooth and nail, and then finally a law or regulation takes effect to scale it back, at which point the industry shifts its attention to another method of squeezing vulnerable people for more cash.

That’s what happened with rescissions and with surprise billing, and now it’s happening with medical debt. And this is where the question of imagination returns. If you asked someone from Canada or England or France or Japan how their country deals with the problem of medical debt, they’d respond, “Medical what now?” They all have different systems and some may require a bit more out-of-pocket costs than others, but one of the things they have in common is that people in those countries don’t go bankrupt because they got sick or were in a car crash. Medical debt on anything but the tiniest scale is just not a thing.

A sane health care system makes sure that everyone is covered and can afford what they have to pay. So even as we’re taking every step we can think of to address the problems and inequities in our health care system in whatever ways our political system allows, we shouldn’t forget that it doesn’t have to be this way.

We all know how hard it is to create a rational, affordable and humane health care system, especially given all the money at stake and all the interests who like the status quo. But other countries have done it, and we could too. And we shouldn’t ever stop trying.

