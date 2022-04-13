Dictators stick together, so it’s no surprise Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega would be no opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policy toward Ukraine. As Putin’s troops massed on the border before the invasion began on Feb. 24, Managua hosted two high-level Russian delegations, and Ortega opined, on Feb. 21, that Russia was “simply defending itself.”

Since Russia’s attack, Nicaragua has abstained on U.N. General Assembly resolutions criticizing Moscow, declining even to support a March 24 statement decrying the humanitarian crisis Russia has inflicted on Ukrainian civilians.

In addition to antidemocratic solidarity, Ortega’s motive for backing Putin is probably reciprocation for tens of millions of dollars in military equipment Moscow, coveting influence in the U.S.’s neighborhood, has sent the Central American nation over the past decade.

The Reagan administration tried to counter Soviet backing of what was then a revolutionary leftist Ortega-led Sandinista regime during the late Cold War. This century, however, Washington mainly practiced benign neglect toward Nicaragua until Ortega’s violent crackdown on an opposition movement in 2018 triggered human-rights-related sanctions.

The U.S. stance may have to toughen to take into account not only Ortega’s repressive rule but also geopolitical concerns regarding Russia.

One voice favoring a new long-term U.S. effort to counter Moscow and reverse the damage Ortega has done to democracy belongs, unexpectedly, to Washington-based international lawyer Paul Reichler, an American who has spent much of the past four decades representing Ortega’s governments.

Reichler first made a name for himself in the mid-1980s, when he argued and won Sandinista-ruled Nicaragua’s International Court of Justice suit against the United States for supporting the “contra” rebels. He lobbied Congress to cut off aid to the contras. He was with Ortega on the night in 1990 when he conceded electoral defeat to a U.S.-backed opponent — beginning a hiatus from power that lasted until a decade and a half.

Upon Ortega’s election in 2006, with 38 percent of the vote in a three-way race, Reichler resumed representing Nicaragua in border disputes and commercial arbitration, a lower-profile but lucrative practice that required regular contact with Ortega and Rosario Murillo, his wife and, since 2017, vice president.

Yet on March 2, Reichler wrote Ortega to say that his “moral conscience” no longer permitted representing someone who, in the intervening years, had “established a new dictatorship, not unlike the one he was instrumental in defeating” — the corrupt Somoza regime, whose fall in July 1979 paved the way for Ortega’s first presidency.

Reichler told me the last straw was Ortega’s jailing of opposition politicians in mid-2021, the prelude to Ortega’s rigged reelection in November. Reichler delayed his resignation until 2022 only to finish pending legal matters.

What seems equally infuriating to him is that the same Nicaraguan leader who sued to defend his country’s territorial integrity nearly four decades ago would support Moscow as it tramples that same legal principle in Ukraine.

“It is contrary to everything they have said and believed since 1984,” Reichler told me, but, he adds, Ortega likely calculated that Moscow will reward him with added security assistance.

Reichler considers Ortega “even more effective” at stifling opposition than Anastasio Somoza Debayle had been. Thus, he doubts the 76-year-old president will be overthrown during his lifetime. However, he believes that Murillo will find it difficult to maintain power after Ortega dies, much less pass it on to their children, as the Ortegas, imitating the Somoza dynasty, apparently plan.

Reichler believes the United States should “compete with Russia now for influence over the Nicaraguan army,” not to foment regime change but in anticipation of a post-Ortega transition. Doing that compatibly with the civilian opposition won’t be easy: Last year, there was an outcry when the U.S. defense attache in Managua praised the army’s role in “stability.” The Biden administration promptly withdrew him.

There are small fissures within the regime, though. Former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States Arturo McFields — an Ortega family friend hand-picked by Murillo — stunned a routine OAS meeting on March 23 by labeling their government a “dictatorship” he could no longer defend.

Out of office and seeking asylum with his family in the United States, and urging the Biden administration to extend temporary protected status to other Nicaraguan exiles, McFields told me he grew “tired” of the Ortega regime’s “cruelty” toward political prisoners.

McFields revealed that Ortega considers relations with Russia a “first-level” issue, too strategic for ordinary diplomats. The Moscow link is “directly handled by Rosario [Murillo] and the kids.”

Given that Ortega’s repressive tendencies and pro-Moscow tilt are long-standing, the obvious question for both Reichler and McFields is: “What took you so long?” Both answer, in essence, that they clung to the hope Ortega might moderate. That hope was misplaced, as both now concede.

Still, it’s never too late to do the right thing. The same goes for the U.S. government as it tries to bolster Nicaragua’s democrats while denying Vladimir Putin a strategic foothold in the Caribbean basin.

