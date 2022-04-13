Regarding the April 10 Business article “Caregiving without a paycheck”:
Policy solutions should include recognizing and reimbursing family caregivers as paid home-health aides. The rationale is that there will be a reduction in the psychosocial and financial burden faced by the primary caregiver and an associated reduction in hospitalizations and nursing home admissions for older adults or people with disabilities, as they will be better cared for. Thus, financial compensation will not only improve health outcomes, but it will also be more economical in the long term.
Tanya Chotrani, Baltimore