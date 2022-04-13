Placeholder while article actions load

On a typical day, the number of patients being cared for at home by paid or unpaid caregivers is triple that seen in long-term facilities, and unpaid caregivers (often family members) contribute more than 80 percent of the ongoing community-based care for older adults. A 2015 study demonstrated that this unseen and undervalued cohort of 18 million family caregivers provided an estimated $522 billion of long-term services and supports to elderly people in the United States.

Policy solutions should include recognizing and reimbursing family caregivers as paid home-health aides. The rationale is that there will be a reduction in the psychosocial and financial burden faced by the primary caregiver and an associated reduction in hospitalizations and nursing home admissions for older adults or people with disabilities, as they will be better cared for. Thus, financial compensation will not only improve health outcomes, but it will also be more economical in the long term.