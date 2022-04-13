The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion: Russia’s botched war must be ended now

Today at 2:41 p.m. EDT
A shopping area destroyed by a Russian rocket attack on April 6 in Bashtanka, Ukraine. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)
Regarding the April 10 news article “Russia botched its attack on Ukraine. Here are its greatest blunders.”:

You can be assured that instructors at the U.S. Military Academy and other military academies and war colleges are closely studying the unbelievably fouled-up Russian invasion of Ukraine and incorporating their findings regarding these blunders in their studies on military tactics.

Sadly, the Russians so far have tried to make up for their poor military performance in Ukraine with indiscriminate aerial bombings and long-range artillery attacks that have taken the lives of so many men, women and children.

You can also be assured that Russia’s military leaders will learn from these mistakes and correct them in trying to continue their military operations in Ukraine and possibly undertaking them elsewhere. This is why the invading Russian forces cannot be allowed to regroup and be reinforced and resupplied. This invasion has to be defeated now, before it can regain momentum and ultimately succeed.

Benjamin B. Lacy, Washington

