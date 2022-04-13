Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the April 9 front-page article “In lessons on sexuality, the right sees ‘grooming’”: The stupidity of using "grooming" as a criminal term should be obvious. One person's cordiality is calumniated by dirty minds as sexual predation. When women dress attractively, are they grooming men for seduction, sexual rejection and false accusations?

Schools are supposed to prepare students to be good citizens. The only “grooming” they do is to teach tolerance of other nationalities, races, genders, abilities and sexual orientations. And they “groom” students to spell words, calculate math and speak French.

A democracy requires that the numerical majority exercises wisdom and awareness, the qualities Plato ascribed to the benign aristocracy. This includes being alert for the moment “naive” becomes “evil.” As when people bandy about sloppy ideas such as “grooming.”

Advertisement

The irate conservatives could just as easily be accused of wanting to “groom” children to be bigots. In a democracy, education is the means by which the majority turns itself into the enlightened aristocracy that Plato warns us is necessary for survival.

Bill O’Toole, Arlington

Encouraging children in the first three years of elementary school to use whichever gender is most comfortable for them seems like common sense to me, not “grooming,” as described in the April 9 front-page article “In lessons on sexuality, the right sees ‘grooming.’ ”

The best example I’ve seen is in the book “Learning in Public” by Courtney E. Martin, about an Oakland, Calif., woman’s struggle to decide whether her daughter should go to their neighborhood public school. She reports on Page 360 that her daughter’s teacher told the children in first grade that, “We each get to choose what pronoun feels most comfortable for us, which one feels like it most fits what gender we are.” Several of the kids piped up with what they knew already. “I read a book about this,” one girl said. “If you were born a boy, but you don’t feel like one, you could tell people you want to be called ‘she.’ Same with if you were born a girl.” Another child added that “if you don’t feel like either, you can go by ‘they.’”

Advertisement

By handling the issue this way, children aren't forced to conform to adult fears about gender, and they get the message that whatever your personal choice, it is okay.

I think this ruckus is no different from the ones decades ago over teaching sex education in school. The difference now is this huge conglomerate of right-wing pandering by media and politicians feeding on irrational fears.

Larry Carson, Columbia

GiftOutline Gift Article