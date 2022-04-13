Placeholder while article actions load

The D.C. Council formed the Police Reform Commission to “examine policing practices in the District and provide evidence-based recommendations for reforming and revisioning policing.” One commission recommendation, as noted in the editorial, was to conduct an independent audit “review[ing] MPD staffing, duties, and responsibilities, including which functions can be shifted from sworn to non-sworn positions.”

As a retired member of the Metropolitan Police Department, former executive director of the National Black Police Association and a member of the D.C. Police Reform Commission, I take issue with the opening paragraph of the April 5 editorial “ How many police officers does D.C. need? ”

I was pleased that the editorial supported the recommendation, but the attempt to link the commission’s formation to anti-police sentiment and movements to cut police funding was misguided. Our recommendation to evaluate MPD staffing was designed to enhance public safety by shifting resources from D.C. police to entities better suited to perform certain functions in the community.