As a retired member of the Metropolitan Police Department, former executive director of the National Black Police Association and a member of the D.C. Police Reform Commission, I take issue with the opening paragraph of the April 5 editorial “How many police officers does D.C. need?”
I was pleased that the editorial supported the recommendation, but the attempt to link the commission’s formation to anti-police sentiment and movements to cut police funding was misguided. Our recommendation to evaluate MPD staffing was designed to enhance public safety by shifting resources from D.C. police to entities better suited to perform certain functions in the community.
The editorial mischaracterized the circumstances that led to the commission’s creation and missed the point of the independent audit. In so doing, it reduced and disrespected the commission’s work and its results.
Ronald Hampton, Washington