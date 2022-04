Placeholder while article actions load

Though I decry Will Smith’s inappropriate choice of time and place for his temper tantrum in reaction to Chris Rock’s joke about Mr. Smith’s wife, I also decry the press’s continuing coverage of Mr. Smith with nary a mention of a profound apology that Mr. Rock owes to Mr. Smith’s wife. Mr. Rock was the bad actor here, and he got both what he asked for and what he deserved.

That Mr. Smith continues to be punished for choosing the wrong time and place for his tantrum is not the issue upon which the media should be focusing. Mr. Smith has been duly punished. Let the media cover Mr. Rock’s profound apology to Mr. Smith’s wife, and let that be a lesson to comedians who still think disabilities are an appropriate subject for humor.