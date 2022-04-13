Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia’s governors have long wanted to lead movements, shake the status quo and, most important for legacy purposes, be the jobs governor, or education governor or something else that would make them stand out from their peers. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The current occupant of the Executive Mansion, Glenn Youngkin (R), is no different. His bid is to be known — and remembered by voters in a future statewide/national campaign — as the “action” governor.

Okay, let’s go with that. What has Glenn “Action” Youngkin got to show for his first General Assembly session?

That’s still largely undecided, because the General Assembly has yet to finish its most important function: deciding how much money to spend.

But in the past few days Youngkin has been a whirlwind of activity. The governor has signed hundreds of bills, vetoed a few and suggested amendments to a few more.

His vetoes have raised eyebrows, largely because they look and feel petty. As The Post’s Laura Vozzella, Greg Schneider and Hannah Natanson reported:

Youngkin vetoed 25 bills that had bipartisan support in the General Assembly, throwing sharp elbows particularly at lawmakers who represent blue areas of Northern Virginia. For instance, he vetoed nine of the 10 bills sponsored by Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria) while signing identical House bills in six of those cases.

Typically a governor signs both versions, allowing both sponsors bragging rights for getting a bill passed into law.

Governors tweaking legislators of the opposing party is hardly a new thing. But breaking a long-held political norm could become a long-term problem for Youngkin, whose “action” persona appears to chafe at how politics gets done in Richmond.

We may not have to wait long for this snub to have an effect. Remember the unfinished budget? It includes signature Youngkin action items such as an expanded personal income tax deduction and elimination of the grocery tax.

There are few better ways for a governor to watch his big priorities wither and die than to poke the other side in that most tender of spots: its pride. Perhaps Youngkin should consult ex-governors Jim Gilmore (car tax), Tim Kaine (transportation) and Terry McAuliffe (Medicaid expansion) about how costly it can be to offend lawmakers.

But that institutional tiff aside, what else might we divine from Youngkin’s active pen? Among other things, that Youngkin thinks he’s made Big Brother a little less threatening.

The background: A year ago, Virginia sharply curtailed law enforcement’s use of facial recognition technology to give legislators time to study the issue. Federal law enforcement agencies use the technology, as do a number of private companies.

There have been concerns about how some private entities, such as Clearview AI or Virginia-based ID.me, which was going to manage a mandatory facial recognition program for the IRS before a public backlash halted the effort, have handled such data.

The General Assembly lifted the facial recognition ban in this year’s session. Youngkin suggested slight changes to the bill, sponsored by state Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax). The usual bromides about how the technology will be used sparingly and wisely and will never be abused were issued.

Still, some lawmakers raised questions about how the bill would not require cops to get warrants to use the technology. As state Sens. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond) and William M. Stanley Jr. (R-Franklin) wrote: “Without a warrant, there’s no documented justification” for its use.

But they’ve got badges, gentlemen. For the majority of your colleagues and the governor, that’s all the justification and public accountability required.

As for concerns from privacy groups that the technology can lead to “wrongful arrests and civil rights violations” or the worry from state Sen. Bryce E. Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) that the technology would be “misused” regardless of whatever “guardrails” were put in place?

Youngkin asserted that his consultations with “stakeholders” on the issue “provided a commonsense path forward” on police using the technology “without compromising individual freedoms.”

What could possibly go wrong?

