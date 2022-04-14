The April 10 editorial “The process must change” included interesting proposals, some of which might require a constitutional amendment, to facilitate the process used to confirm nominees to the Supreme Court: narrowing the focus of permitted questions, an extended hearing period and term limits for justices. I propose another option: Hearings for nominees must begin no later than 60 days after a nomination is sent to the Senate, and a vote on confirmation must take place no later than 120 days after the notice. If the second requirement is not met, the nominee is automatically elevated to the Supreme Court.
This change would force action in cases of divided executive and legislative branches and eliminate the possibility of another refusal to deny a hearing, as in Merrick Garland’s nomination by President Barack Obama.
The process should not be used for other presidential nominations: There can always be an “acting” Cabinet secretary or ambassador, but there can never be an “acting” Supreme Court justice.
Leon Weintraub, Washington