The April 10 editorial “The process must change” included interesting proposals, some of which might require a constitutional amendment, to facilitate the process used to confirm nominees to the Supreme Court: narrowing the focus of permitted questions, an extended hearing period and term limits for justices. I propose another option: Hearings for nominees must begin no later than 60 days after a nomination is sent to the Senate, and a vote on confirmation must take place no later than 120 days after the notice. If the second requirement is not met, the nominee is automatically elevated to the Supreme Court.