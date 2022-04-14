Regarding the April 10 news article “Alabama lawmakers pass bills curbing rights of transgender kids”:
More corrupt, Alabama Republicans have enacted a law criminalizing puberty-blocking treatments for youths. Somehow these legislators know better than a child, the child’s parents and the child’s doctors what is going on in the child’s body and will require that child to go through puberty without gender-affirming therapy. But once the children are of age and can obtain appropriate treatment, the same legislators will no doubt insist that trans women cannot compete on women’s teams because they have gone through puberty as males.
The amount of legislative time devoted to gender issues instead of Alabama’s rankings of 47th in education or sixth-highest in the childhood poverty rate in 2020 demonstrates how little these legislators care about Alabama’s children.
Mary T. Bell, Arlington