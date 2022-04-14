The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion: Caring for children in Alabama

Today at 2:35 p.m. EDT
Today at 2:35 p.m. EDT
The West Alabama Food Bank in Northport, Ala., on March 28. (Andi Rice/Bloomberg News)

Regarding the April 10 news article “Alabama lawmakers pass bills curbing rights of transgender kids”:

The malevolent cynicism of Republican legislators never ceases to amaze me. Republicans in Alabama have copied the Florida legislation prohibiting discussion of gender issues in early grades, which means a transgender child will have to use the legislature-prescribed bathroom but no one in the school will be permitted to explain why the child might look as though he or she should be using the other one.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

More corrupt, Alabama Republicans have enacted a law criminalizing puberty-blocking treatments for youths. Somehow these legislators know better than a child, the child’s parents and the child’s doctors what is going on in the child’s body and will require that child to go through puberty without gender-affirming therapy. But once the children are of age and can obtain appropriate treatment, the same legislators will no doubt insist that trans women cannot compete on women’s teams because they have gone through puberty as males.

The amount of legislative time devoted to gender issues instead of Alabama’s rankings of 47th in education or sixth-highest in the childhood poverty rate in 2020 demonstrates how little these legislators care about Alabama’s children.

Mary T. Bell, Arlington

POPULAR OPINIONS ARTICLES
HAND CURATED
Loading...