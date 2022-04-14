The malevolent cynicism of Republican legislators never ceases to amaze me. Republicans in Alabama have copied the Florida legislation prohibiting discussion of gender issues in early grades, which means a transgender child will have to use the legislature-prescribed bathroom but no one in the school will be permitted to explain why the child might look as though he or she should be using the other one.

More corrupt, Alabama Republicans have enacted a law criminalizing puberty-blocking treatments for youths. Somehow these legislators know better than a child, the child’s parents and the child’s doctors what is going on in the child’s body and will require that child to go through puberty without gender-affirming therapy. But once the children are of age and can obtain appropriate treatment, the same legislators will no doubt insist that trans women cannot compete on women’s teams because they have gone through puberty as males.