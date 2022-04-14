I’m saddened by the deaths of bald and golden eagles, as reported in the April 10 news article “ ESI Energy’s wind turbines killed more than 100 eagles .” They are beautiful, regal birds who mate for life, can live more than 20 years and have lives filled with grace and integrity.

However, let’s not lose sight of the enormous contributions of wind and other kinds of renewable energy. Without renewable energy, all life is threatened, not only by air and water pollution but also by climate change, the most urgent challenge before us, one well documented by thousands of the world’s leading climatologists.

Although we lost some glorious eagles, we’ll lose much more if we do not quickly transition from fossil fuels, from non-renewables. Let’s do all we can to support wind and solar and other renewable energy. At Pennsylvania’s Hawk Mountain, where thousands of eagles and other raptors migrate every year, the turbines on nearby ridges capture the wind and little else.