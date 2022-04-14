He’s got to own it all!

Musk’s latest gambit — the news of which Twitter’s users, and investors, woke up to on Thursday morning — is a hostile takeover bid for the company, at the meme-worthy price of $54.20 a share. (Musk famously delights in 4/20 references, a jokey tip of the hat to marijuana smoking.) His bid, coming in at a valuation of $43 billion, represents a 54 percent premium over the share price as it stood on the day before he began quietly building up his ownership in January.

Advertisement

Musk’s fawning fan base will certainly cheer this latest audacious maneuver. But the rest of us shouldn’t.

Follow Christine Emba 's opinions Follow Add

Millions of people use and actively depend on Twitter. Journalists rely on it for sources and information sharing, and private individuals have used it to shine a light on issues that otherwise might not have reached mainstream consciousness. Twitter was a pivotal platform for the dissemination of information during the Arab Spring uprising, for the #MeToo movement and for Black Lives Matter. In recent weeks, it has been a hub of information and images on the war in Ukraine.

What does it mean when a billionaire can almost single-handedly swoop in and eat up this sort of communications platform? The easy answer is nothing good.

Musk’s offer to buy Twitter was accompanied by a veiled threat that if his offer was not accepted, he might completely divest his nearly 10 percent holding from the company, potentially tanking its value. “If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” Musk said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing stating his takeover intentions. “This is not a threat,” he added.

Advertisement

Right.

What we have here is a perfect example of “peak billionaire” — the ability of one fantastically rich person to, without accountability, make decisions with potentially life-changing ramifications for many, many people — based on nothing more than their mood and their ridiculously deep pockets. (Musk is currently the richest man in the world, worth an estimated $259 billion.)

It’s also a perfect example of why allowing this much money to pool under a single individual is a mistake. With wealth comes power. And when seemingly inexhaustible wealth is concentrated in the hands of a wildly ambitious loose cannon like Musk, it can only lead to severe social consequences.

There are reasons power is usually distributed. Companies tend to have boards of directors (recall that Twitter invited Musk to be on one) to share knowledge, expertise and responsibility among many. Without this structure, a business risks being controlled — and perhaps run into the ground — on the basis of one person’s fancy, or turned unilaterally to serve one person’s ends rather than those of the many who rely on the organization.

Advertisement

Governments are elected, and their most important powers — to tax, declare war, set policy for citizens — are dispersed and distributed for similar reasons. There is the added understanding that the policies they set are meant to be a reflection of the common good, not one single person’s idea of it.

In almost all cases, this preference for power-sharing has to do with fairness, but also with practicality. Even the most intelligent, sober-minded, responsible individual is too fallible to unilaterally decide the fates of millions. And Musk doesn’t even fit that description. (Recall, again, the 4/20 obsession, more often the province of stoner teens.)

Without these protective structures in place, things can get bad, fast. Dictatorships and autocracies, tied as they are to the fluctuating moods of one individual (who, by very dint of such power, often becomes more and more irrational), tend to melt down. Unilateral redefinitions of things such as “free speech” (one of Musk’s stated reasons for his interest in Twitter) tend to serve the individual doing the defining more than anyone else.

Twitter is not a government. It does, however, employ more than 5,000 people and serves as a “de facto public square” — Musk’s own words — for its nearly 220 million users. That one man can so easily take it over and turn it into a plaything should be seen as a threat to us all.

GiftOutline Gift Article