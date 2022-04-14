Starve your own voters to own the libs. That appears to be Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest strategy for reaching the White House, given his decision to deliberately snarl traffic on the U.S. southern border — leaving food to rot and critical components for cars and other manufacturing to remain inaccessible to U.S. companies and consumers.

Last week, Abbott (R) announced that state troopers would begin “enhanced” safety inspections of commercial vehicles crossing the border, ostensibly to catch illegal immigrants and drugs. Now, federal officials from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) already inspect vehicles crossing the border for human trafficking and potentially illicit cargo. And Texas state troopers are not legally allowed to inspect these truckers’ cargo; they can check only for mechanical issues, such as faulty brakes, tires or taillights.

Advertisement

Abbott must have known his stunt had risks. The quantity of cross-border trade — in food, auto parts, retail goods — is enormous, and of enormous consequence to the Lone Star State’s economy. Roughly $9 billion worth of fresh produce alone — 1.28 billion pounds — crosses into Texas from Mexico annually, according to the Texas International Produce Association.

Follow Catherine Rampell 's opinions Follow Add

But this is political theater, after all, and the show must go on.

Amid all the other existing supply-chain bottlenecks and shipping delays, drivers waiting to cross into Texas have been backed up for miles. The typical wait at some border crossing points, usually measured in minutes, this week has exceeded five hours, according to CBP; some trucks have reportedly sat in traffic for more than 30 hours. These bottlenecks are not merely a waste of time for drivers and businesses. Produce also spoils in the heat as idled trucks run low on fuel needed to keep fruit and vegetables refrigerated. Some truckers staged a blockade this week to protest the useless new inspection requirements, snarling traffic even further. (The protests have since ended.)

Meanwhile, Texas-sourced exports intended for markets in Mexico sit untouched, waiting for empty trucks to reach them.

Advertisement

Even fellow Republicans have criticized Abbott’s policy, with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller calling the inspections “economy killing” and warning that they will soon drive produce prices higher, if the produce is available at all.

“Your inspection protocol is not stopping illegal immigration,” Miller, an early supporter of Donald Trump, wrote in an open letter. “It is stopping food from getting to grocery store shelves and, in many cases, causing food to rot in trucks — many of which are owned by Texas and other American companies.”

In the face of mounting pushback, Abbott relented slightly Wednesday and announced that he was relaxing inspections at the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge — but that’s just one of the 13 commercial crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Advertisement

It’s tempting to characterize this as a uniquely stupid policy. But in many ways, the path to this economic self-sabotage was paved long ago by other Republican politicians.

It’s not exactly unprecedented, after all, for a Republican gubernatorial administration to settle political scores by orchestrating traffic jams on crucial bridges. Perhaps Abbott, emulating public officials before him, decided it was “time for some traffic problems” in Laredo.

Or maybe Abbott is hoping to deliver on the Trumpian promise of eventual autarky, whatever the economic consequences. Between this and the GOP-encouraged trucker blockade on the Canadian border in February, the United States has crept closer to executing Trump’s proposed experiment to close off imports.

Or maybe Abbott is trying to one-up the other 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls, who are working to raise their national profiles with increasingly ridiculous and cruel stunts that exploit immigrants and their children and other border-related issues. The same day that Abbott announced his commercial vehicle inspections, for example, he also declared that he’d be shipping “illegal immigrants” on charter buses and flights to the nation’s capital. These are actually Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and others applying for asylum, who are waiting for their cases to be processed.

Advertisement

Abbott’s first bus arrived in Washington on Wednesday. Coincidentally, the bus pulled up right outside the building that houses Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.

Or maybe Abbott, like many other Republican politicians, simply thinks his voters are stupid.

He might presume that angry voters will see backlogged traffic, empty store shelves and struggling businesses and blame President Biden, even though this latest contribution to supply-chain woes comes courtesy of Abbott’s own policies. If that sounds far-fetched, recall that Abbott and other Republicans have tried to blame Biden for mounting covid infections and deaths, even as these same politicians have deliberately sown distrust in vaccines and undermined or outright barred efforts to increase vaccination and other covid-prevention measures.

If Abbott’s border policy is motivated by the last of these possible explanations — if he’s assuming Texans are too dense to figure out causality here — let’s hope voters will be motivated to prove him wrong.

GiftOutline Gift Article