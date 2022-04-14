The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion: How to make K Street cool again

Today at 2:36 p.m. EDT
Today at 2:36 p.m. EDT
A view of D.C.'s K Street NW looking west on March 9, 2021. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Regarding the April 10 Metro article “Next stop for stretch of K Street: transit hub”:

The K Street transit plan takes one important step. Faster transit times and more convenient bus and loading zones are welcome and needed. But the plan risks skipping another stop: designing a streetscape that can curb one of the deadliest consequences of climate change. Urban heat islands are common in neighborhoods with expansive pavement. Temperatures on K Street, for example, can peak as much as 10 degrees higher than in nearby places with less pavement.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Anyone who has lived here for more than one summer knows D.C. is hot and getting hotter. Last year, D.C.’s temperature topped 90 degrees on more than 40 days, double the number from a century ago. That’s hot enough, but it was even hotter on K Street.

The right kind of landscaping — as many trees and native plants as possible — would cool the neighborhood, reduce the incidence of heat-related illness and death, and support the goals of the transit plan. Cooler streets, bikeways and sidewalks would mean more people would walk, bicycle or use scooters to get around. And that’s what every modern transit plan aims to accomplish.

Laurence Wiseman, Potomac

POPULAR OPINIONS ARTICLES
HAND CURATED
Loading...