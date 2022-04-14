Regarding the April 10 Metro article “Next stop for stretch of K Street: transit hub”:
Anyone who has lived here for more than one summer knows D.C. is hot and getting hotter. Last year, D.C.’s temperature topped 90 degrees on more than 40 days, double the number from a century ago. That’s hot enough, but it was even hotter on K Street.
The right kind of landscaping — as many trees and native plants as possible — would cool the neighborhood, reduce the incidence of heat-related illness and death, and support the goals of the transit plan. Cooler streets, bikeways and sidewalks would mean more people would walk, bicycle or use scooters to get around. And that’s what every modern transit plan aims to accomplish.
Laurence Wiseman, Potomac