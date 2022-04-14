President Biden was exactly right this week to label Russia’s indiscriminate killing of Ukrainians “genocide.” As he explained to reporters on Tuesday, “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian.” He added, “We’re only going to learn more and more about the devastation.” He made certain to note that there was a legal process for determining genocide but stressed that it seemed that way to him.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe issued a report on Wednesday documenting Russia’s atrocities. They include, as The Post summarizes, “broadly targeting hospitals, schools, residential buildings and water facilities in its military operations, leading to civilian deaths and injuries.” While the question of whether such actions constituted genocide fell outside the OSCE’s purview, the report confirms that the mass killing of civilians at a hospital and theater in Mariupol was part of an ongoing pattern of “international humanitarian law violations by the Russian forces in their conduct of hostilities.”

Advertisement

Reporters at the White House’s news briefing on Wednesday appeared miffed at Biden’s remarks about genocide. Didn’t national security adviser Jake Sullivan say last week there was not enough evidence to make that determination, they asked? How can the president contradict U.S. policy? Did anyone know he was going to make that statement? It’s almost as if they forgot that Biden is commander in chief and sets U.S. policy. (Ironically, French President Emmanuel Macron received pushback when he tried the lawyerly approach by arguing, “I would be careful with such terms today because these two peoples [Russians and Ukrainians] are brothers.” Yikes.)

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

Moreover, “genocide” inarguably describes Russia’s intentions. The Post reports, “On state television, a [Russian] military analyst doubled down on Russia’s need to win and called for concentration camps for Ukrainians opposed to the invasion.” The report continued, “Russia’s astonishing shift toward genocidal speech has been swift and seamless. Moscow officials stepped up warnings that Russia was fighting for its survival.” Perhaps the U.S. president, with the world’s finest intelligence community, knows what he is talking about.

A few aspects of this episode deserve emphasis. First, Biden did not speak out of turn. It’s his turn — indeed, his right and obligation — to set foreign policy. He expressed appropriate moral outrage at the atrocities perpetrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin based on a good deal of factual support even beyond the horrific images coming from Ukraine. As White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained, from the beginning of the Russian invasion, “we’ve also seen ... Kremlin rhetoric and Russian media deny the national identity of the Ukrainian people.”

Advertisement

Second, that so many in the media insist that Biden made a “gaffe” in his genocide remark is illustrative of White House reporters’ determination to reduce everything — even war crimes — to petty political scorekeeping. Reporters also have a tendency to claim that the administration has contradicted itself when new facts are emerging in the conflict, forcing officials to recalibrate their policies. For example, giving Ukraine weapons systems now does not necessarily mean the United States should have given them at an earlier stage in the conflict. Likewise, the U.S. government’s rhetoric should evolve as evidence of Russia’s atrocious conduct emerges. This is how officials should react in a fluid situation.

Finally, it’s notable that no one in the White House tried to walk back Biden’s statements on genocide, as staffers did after he said last month that Putin “cannot remain in power.” It seems White House aides have learned that Biden’s declarations are morally sound and should not be undercut. That is a good thing. Indeed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seemed to grasp what many in the U.S. media do not, describing in a tweet Biden’s willingness to use the genocide term as the “true words of a true leader.” He added, “We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”

Biden is no Ronald Reagan in terms of rhetoric. But the adage to “let Reagan be Reagan” — a pushback against aides trying to massage his rhetoric — applies to Biden as well. Biden will make genuine gaffes, as all presidents do. But in the case of Ukraine, an existential battle of good vs. evil and democracy vs. barbarism, he has consistently been on target. Let Biden be Biden.

GiftOutline Gift Article