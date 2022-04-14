Did the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) forget it just hiked premiums for 2022 ? According to the April 8 news article “ Coverage limit stands for new Alzheimer’s drug ,” one of CMS’s main reasons for such a drastic rise in premiums is now null and void. The uncertainty in coverage responsibility behind the new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, was one of its go-to reasons for raising Medicare Part B premiums.

After hearing that CMS will limit its coverage of this new drug, many Medicare beneficiaries might be asking whether their premiums will be lowered. With the largest spike in premiums since 2016 , many beneficiaries, seniors especially, are left with little money for themselves after their monthly health insurance payments.

What is CMS going to do with all this extra money it collected in anticipation of paying for a drug it, as of now, is covering on an extremely limited basis? CMS said in the article that this decision was a small victory for Alzheimer’s patients, but it seems more like a landslide victory for CMS’s wallet.