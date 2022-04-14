Just as Americans tend to hate Congress but like their own member of Congress, it has long been true that people are much happier about their own children’s schools than about the country’s education system. For instance, a Gallup poll last year found only 42 percent of parents saying they were satisfied with the country’s schools, while 73 percent of them said they were satisfied with the education their own children were getting.

Of course, there are many reasons one might be unhappy with our education system: underfunding, inequality, class sizes, early start hours, to name a few. Or indoctrination on race and sexuality that conflicts with your values: To hear Republicans tell it, fed-up citizens are standing up to leftist teachers and school administrators who have been infecting little ones’ minds with unpatriotic historical revisionism and outré social theories.

But what if most Americans don’t actually believe that? A new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests a genuine silent majority of people who think what’s happening in schools is just fine — and many of them believe there should be more discussion of race and sexuality.

These are not people we hear much from at the moment, when conservatives have successfully whipped up a very loud moral panic over how race and sex are discussed in schools. But consider some of the poll’s findings:

By 58 percent to 12 percent, Americans oppose “prohibiting books about divisive topics from being taught in schools.” (The rest are undecided.)

By 53 percent to 21 percent, they oppose “prohibiting teachers from teaching about sex and sexuality in schools.”

71 percent say their local school system is either focusing too little on racism or focusing the right amount, while just 27 percent say it is focusing on it too much.

71 percent also say teachers in their local schools are either discussing issues related to sex and sexuality the right amount or not enough. Only 23 percent say teachers are discussing sex and sexuality too much.

But isn’t the anger we’re seeing explode at school board meetings real? Yes, in the sense that a political phenomenon can be simultaneously organic and manufactured. There are some genuinely angry parents, but the school panic has been planned and promoted by powerful right-wing interests and media outlets.

In fact, the person most responsible for creating the critical race theory panic, Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute, recently told an audience that conservatives should work to create “universal public-school distrust.”

That effort has borne significant fruit in the form of state legislation aimed at silencing and intimidating teachers and school officials. But it doesn’t seem to have convinced most Americans that there’s much left-wing indoctrination on race and sex going on in their schools.

Which is why it’s so important that Democrats not just try to change the subject when Republicans promote their moral panics, but actively push back on them. Not only would it be the right thing to do, but it could also be an extremely effective midterm election strategy, both to convince independent voters that giving Republicans more power is dangerous, and to motivate Democratic voters to get to the polls.

Yet that’s not happening. Democrats have decided that they’ll focus their midterm message on “deliverables,” i.e., all the good things they’ve done for their constituents in the past year. Which doesn’t sound like a particularly compelling argument. There’s nothing wrong with telling people what you’ve done for them, but the biggest story out of Congress in recent months was the failure of most of the Biden legislative agenda in the form of the Build Back Better bill. While “We’ve done some good stuff!” might be factually true, it’s unlikely to get Democratic voters stampeding to the polls.

Eventually, the right-wing furor over race and sex in schools will fade, as these moral panics always do. But before it does, Republicans might do a great deal of damage to the nation’s schools. If only the other party would stand in their way.

