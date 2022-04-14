AL-HOL, Syria — The Islamic State, which seemed to be extinguished three years ago when its caliphate was crushed, is still smoldering red hot at a refugee camp here and a prison nearby. And the Syrian Kurdish militia that’s guarding the facilities says it badly needs help before there’s a new eruption.

The battle against ISIS, as the Islamic State is also known, is yesterday’s war, and it gets little public attention. But the danger of a resurgence was evident Wednesday when Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the new commander of the U.S. Central Command, toured the two facilities in northeast Syria. He’s the first senior military official to inspect either place.

Kurilla traveled to Syria as the final stop on his first trip to the Middle East since becoming commander of U.S. military forces in the region on April 1, and he invited me to come along. He wanted to assess the risks here to U.S. interests, and he came away with a vivid firsthand picture of the continuing problem of containing what’s left of ISIS.

Kani Ahmed, the local commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces militia that’s securing the al-Hol refugee camp, described to Kurilla a March 28 uprising by Islamic State supporters inside the fences. Fighters attacked with rocket-propelled grenades, AK-47s and pistols that had been smuggled into the facility. As the fighting raged, four people were killed and 10 wounded, according to local news reports.

“This camp is like a time bomb,” Ahmed told the visiting Americans. “We don’t know when it’s going to explode.”

The al-Hol camp is a miserable sight: acres of dirty, ragged tents and primitive water and sewage facilities. It currently houses about 56,000 people, roughly 70 percent of them under age 18. Many are families of Islamic State fighters who were killed or captured in the war, and judging by their angry faces inside the wire, they live on rage and dreams of revenge. One threw a rock at Kurilla’s armored vehicle as it drove past.

If you wanted to design a breeding ground for future Islamist militants, it would be al-Hol. Nearly 8,000 of the residents came from countries other than Syria or Iraq, but those nations have mostly ignored repatriation requests. “The countries don’t want them back, and they’re not doing anything to help,” said the SDF official who oversees the foreigners, who identified herself only as Amara.

“The world needs to know what’s going on here,” Kurilla told me after we left the camp. He said the U.S. military is already working to improve security at the camp. He also wants to help the State Department organize an international response that would return families of Islamic State foreign fighters to their home countries — and take some of the burden from the SDF militia.

Kurilla next flew by helicopter to the Hasakah prison, about 40 miles away, where he heard a chilling account of a violent escape there four months ago by several thousand captives, assisted by fighters outside, that left hundreds dead. The eyewitness description was provided by local SDF commanders and U.S. Special Operations advisers who fought in the bloody battle.

The Centcom commander heard the narrative as he gazed from a rooftop at the prison blocks below. The U.S. and Syrian officers explained that on Jan. 20, about 10 ISIS fighters entered the compound in a carefully planned attack, blowing through the walls with two truck bombs and raiding the SDF’s armory. They then distributed weapons to some of the roughly 5,000 captives, and about 3,700 escaped.

American troops rushed to help the SDF stop the fleeing detainees. The battle raged for 10 days, as the United States called in Bradley armored vehicles, fighter jets and Apache helicopters to contain the escape. About 3,000 prisoners finally surrendered on Jan. 30, but 421 Islamic State supporters were killed, along with 125 SDF troops, 25 of whom were beheaded, according to one of the American military advisers. About 100 Islamic State fighters got away, whereabouts unknown.

“That’s an ISIS army in detention,” Kurilla said as he gazed at the prison complex 100 yards away. The spasm of violence by the escapees, including the beheadings and what a U.S. Special Operations adviser here said were other horrific mutilations, is a reminder of what Islamic State fighters might do outside captivity.

The SDF is carrying the burden of running a total of 28 prisons, of which Hasakah is the largest, that house about 12,000 captured Islamic State fighters and supporters, “What’s needed is repatriation en masse,” the Special Operations adviser told me. But as with the Islamic State families at al-Hol, other nations have mostly shrugged their shoulders at repatriation requests.

“The SDF needs very big help,” Mazlum Adli, the Syrian Kurdish group’s top leader, told me in a brief interview later, after he had met with Kurilla. The commander said he needed more training and equipment, and that the support he was getting now was only about 20 percent of what he needed.

Kurilla saw another threat to U.S. forces in Syria during a separate visit Monday to a joint American-SDF base called Green Village, near Deir El-Zoor. The base was hit the night of April 7 by two explosions, and four U.S. soldiers were wounded. The U.S. military initially described the strike as a rocket attack, and analysts suspected it came from an Iranian-backed militia, posing a question for Biden administration officials back in Washington of whether and how to retaliate.

But U.S. commanders at Green Village told Kurilla on Monday that after examining video recordings, they now believed that the blasts were caused by explosive devices planted by someone — affiliation so far unknown — who entered the base.

Iran and its proxies remain a threat. So does the Islamic State. As much as we would like to imagine otherwise, wars in the Middle East aren’t over even when they’re over.

