“We live in an era of fraud in America.” Mark Baum, Steve Carell’s character in “The Big Short,” made that declaration from the big screen back in 2015. “Not just in banking,” he said. “But in government, education, religion, food, even baseball.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Here in 2022, little about that sentiment has changed. So perhaps it’s not surprising that as the true-crime boom rolls along, the choice of crooks at the center of prestige entertainment has shifted from serial killers to scammers.

Think Anna Sorokin of “Inventing Anna,” Shonda Rhimes’s dramatization of a New York magazine story, in which the protagonist (Julia Garner) presents herself as a German heiress hoping to use her trust as collateral for loans she needs to open an ambitious arts foundation and private club. Or Elizabeth Holmes, whose sensational saga of duping a cast of big-name figures is depicted in “The Dropout,” Hulu’s dramatization of the rise and fall of the blood-testing start-up Theranos.

At least for a time, Sorokin snowed everyone from art-world tastemakers, to a partner at the law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, to bankers at Fortress Investment Group and City National Bank. Her cover stories and wire-transfer-juggling skills weren’t terribly impressive. But she managed to con people rich enough not to collect on their loans to her, greedy enough to be reeled in by the largesse Sorokin dangled as bait or eager to be seen supporting a female entrepreneur.

Then there was Holmes. The roster of her dupes included former secretary of state Henry Kissinger, retired Gen. Jim Mattis, former defense secretary William Perry and former senators Sam Nunn (D-Ga.) and William Frist (R-Tenn.). Then there is Channing Robertson, the Stanford University chemical engineering professor who, unlike other members of the Theranos board, had scientific expertise that should have helped him see through Holmes’s dubious claims.

In Hulu’s limited series, this parade of worthies is represented primarily by former secretary of state George Shultz, played by “Law & Order” veteran Sam Waterston. Shultz held on to his belief that Theranos was a world-changing company long after his grandson, who worked there, provided him with evidence of Holmes’s deceptions.

For viewers, the real appeal of “Inventing Anna” isn’t the criminal-not-quite-mastermind at its center, but the satisfaction of knowing you would never let someone else stick you with tens of thousands of dollars of hotel bills; you would never look past a supposedly German heiress’s lack of German.

And even if you find Holmes’s fraud loathsome, there’s a vicious pleasure to watching her gullible targets make fools of themselves in pursuit of her approval and in defense of her reputation. Their vehement adherence to Holmes’s fiction isn’t merely a testament to her skills as a fraudster; it’s an indictment of establishment judgment.

Scammer stories like these affirm the feeling that something’s gone very wrong in America and that those in charge either don’t know what’s happening or don’t care to see it.

Hopeful home buyers who need to take out mortgages to afford property can’t compete against all-cash offers from hedge funds. Rebelling against the declining value of a college degree by refusing to get one won’t persuade employers to abandon a bachelor’s degree as a baseline credential. And the lengthy legal battles to punish pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid crisis illustrate just how hard it can be to go up against big business.

Average Americans may be suffering in real life, but at least they can tell themselves that they — unlike the society figures, titans of finance and government officials who populate scammer stories — would see through the dodgy heiresses, online dating posers, crooked restaurateurs and fraudulent start-up execs.

This is pretty cold comfort, however, considering that few of the bigwigs and luminaries who were duped suffered serious consequences for their dereliction of duty. Although the Wall Street Journal’s John Carreyrou published devastating reports about Theranos starting in 2015, Mattis’s ties to the company didn’t even come up at his 2017 confirmation hearings when he was nominated to be defense secretary. Robertson remains an emeritus professor at Stanford. And Kissinger sails on, the unsinkable elder statesman unaffected by Theranos or any of his other errors of judgment.

“I just chose not to see it, like an old fool,” Waterston’s Shultz says toward the end of “The Dropout.” “Isn’t it amazing how far decent people will go when they’re sure they’re right?”

The line is meant to be self-lacerating. But it comes across as just another excuse. The people in power almost always think they’re right. It’s what makes them the perfect victims — and, sometimes, the true villains. In the end, seeing the supposed masters of the universe exposed as fools is pretty small recompense. But it’s not nothing, either.

