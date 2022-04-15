Placeholder while article actions load

The ever-shifting pandemic has taken another unexpected turn. In the United States, there is a surfeit of diagnostic tests, once scarce, but a shortage of data about test results, a critical metric. If there is a renewed surge of the BA.2 subvariant of omicron, or another one, it might not show up in the daily counts of new cases that were a signpost of danger or progress over the past two years. But while the nation is lacking some types of data to guide smart public health choices, other measurements can provide clues.

Back when the delta and omicron waves hit, the testing shortage complicated key decisions about the pandemic response, such as when to impose mask mandates and vaccine requirements, or other precautions. Now the supply has been ramped up to hundreds of millions of tests every month; tests are freely available by mail and at libraries and community centers. Many of these are at-home antigen test kits that provide an important edge in convenience and speed. Use of at-home antigen tests more than tripled during the omicron wave compared with delta. One goal is within reach: Tests are plentiful and free.

But the results of most at-home tests are not reported, creating a black hole of understanding about viral spread. Epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina of the University of Texas Health Science Center notes the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that for every 100 cases in the United States, only six or seven are officially recorded in surveillance systems. She says that during the peak delta wave, about 43 percent of cases were reported; during the height of omicron, 26 percent, and now only 7 percent, “which is abysmally low. We are flying blind.” With the built-up immunity from vaccination and previous infections, many more cases might be asymptomatic, and people might simply not bother to test. As the virus mutates, sensitivity of tests might wane. And the uninsured might not be tested because the government recently dropped the requirement that providers be reimbursed. The bottom line, Ms. Jetelina says, is that the gap between the reported number of cases and the true number is growing dramatically. “Unfortunately, the reliability of case numbers is crumbling,” she writes.

Advertisement

What to do? Other indicators can help. Wastewater monitoring has proved to be a valuable early warning to a surge, but it is not nationwide and does not provide a direct link to clinical case numbers. Some wastewater monitoring sites are showing significant increases in the Northeast. Test positivity rates are also significant because they can indicate changing circumstances. Test positivity is turning upward in the United States but is still less than 5 percent. Hospital admissions are currently low, compared with the omicron peak, although by the time they begin to rise, the viral spread might be well advanced and harder to brake.

None of this is perfect. The United States needs to build a truly nationwide, real-time system for genomic viral surveillance, a kind of early warning and monitoring system tracking the spread of viruses by their genetic blueprint, to provide everyone with the data to know what is happening and to help them make sound decisions on what to do about it.

GiftOutline Gift Article