I am sure former D.C. attorney general Irvin B. Nathan had the best intentions in offering interim solutions to D.C. statehood in his April 3 Local Opinions essay, “A better focus: Expanded D.C. home rule.” However, an incremental strategy is not the answer. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Although he rightly pointed out that the effort among Republicans in the House to rescind home rule should be a “call to action,” his proposed approach has failed repeatedly over the past 40 years. Modifying home rule, unfortunately, is more of an obstacle than a solution to D.C. self-governance.

Mr. Nathan acknowledged that efforts for budget and legal autonomy have failed. He ignored, however, the many attempts to settle these issues legally and legislatively.

The Supreme Court decided in Adams v. Clinton that our fight is political, not legal. Many attempts, including a recent one by DC Appleseed, to modify that ruling in court have failed. Legislatively, our efforts have been no better. We spent years and millions of dollars on the D.C. Voting Rights Act, trying to get a single vote in the House of Representatives, only to end up with nothing.

Statehood is the answer, and our continuation of a “one foot on the platform and one foot on the train” approach to resolving our unequal status undermines our efforts. We need to decide on a single course of action and stick to it.

The idea that we can “compromise” our way to equal citizenship has proved unsuccessful. Statehood is not only the ultimate solution but also the remedy of last resort. We have tried and failed at everything else. There is no such thing as limited equality.

Michael D. Brown, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, is a D.C. shadow senator.

