Passover and Easter arrive together this year in a moment of darkness and death. The convergence of Good Friday and Easter Sunday with the first night of Passover and the second full day of Passover is a function of calendars. Whether Passover and Good Friday are designed to go together “like a hand and a glove,” as contends David Kraemer, professor of Talmud and rabbinics at the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York, is not for me to say.

Passover and Easter do, however, contain similar messages: freedom from oppression and death; redemption; and deliverance. But it is a challenge to juxtapose and apply those celebrations to today’s brutal realities.

How to make sense of it all?

The day after Palm Sunday, a 15-year-old youth was fatally shot not far from my home. A freshman at Roosevelt High School, Malachi Jackson was killed at 13th Street NW and Columbia Road in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood.

It’s not my imagination. There was a time when the death of a 15-year-old child for any reason — bike accident, unexpected sickness, a juvenile prank gone bad — would be news of the day.

Most notable in this story, however, is the fact that this child was youngest of three teens under 18 to be shot to death in the District this year, according to The Post. A 16-year-old was fatally shot in February. Another 16-year-old was shot and killed in March. Add them to the 12 youths killed last year. And the 11 killed in 2020. And the 14 in 2019. As of Good Friday, 49 homicides have occurred in our city this year.

No freedom from violent death here.

This Holy Week, some of us will walk the path laid out in our minds to Golgotha to witness a painful, shameful crucifixion. Holy Week reality also brings us to the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine, where more than 100 dead bodies have been found after invading Russian forces retreated from the area. Many of them had their hands tied and showed signs of torture. Some of the victims had been shot in the head. Bodies are still being found.

On that day in first-century Judea, Resurrection and Ascension followed Crucifixion.

What follows slaughter on our streets and in Ukraine?

It should make little difference whether casualties in Ukraine outnumber the District’s victims. Or that death overseas is caused by heavy artillery, missiles or other airstrikes, while here at home the cause is guns and knives.

Oppression and violent death are cruel and merciless. They bring suffering wherever they exist. And unlike Passover’s deliverance from Moses’s pharaohs, and Easter’s redemption from Roman barbarity, where is the rescue for Donetsk or Columbia Heights?

The answer, perhaps, is right in front of us, in the Passover and Easter messages: hope. The inspiration of hope can lead to consequential change. I’m thinking of the muscular kind of hope that can conquer death-delivering events.

Vladimir Putin and his bloodthirsty Russian forces can’t be wished out of Ukraine. But there is every reason to hope that making Russia feel the pain of war will produce a Pharoah reality — that Putin can’t weather crippling economic sanctions, and his military can’t overcome the deluge of Western weapons put into the hands of Ukraine’s warriors. That Putin will let Ukraine go.

Likewise, gun-toting thugs can’t be sweet-talked or bribed out of pulling the trigger. But there is — or there should be — a clear belief that this city, like Kyiv, can take back its streets. That young lives can get turned around. That neighborhoods can be delivered from fear and terror.

Heaven on Earth? No. But life, as we learn from Passover and Easter, overcomes death.

