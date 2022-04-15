At the signing ceremony for Florida’s Parental Rights in Education act, a young parent explained why she supported the law. She had several complaints about her second-grader’s school, but where she “drew the line” was a picture book the teacher read to the class: “Call Me Max,” about a transgender boy.

Under the new law, she could sue the school for exposing her child to that book, but not — it’s worth pointing out — because it’s about a transgender boy. Although this and similar legislation have been nicknamed “don’t say gay” laws, the Florida law does not, in fact, say “gay” or “transgender” or anything like that. It cloaks its discriminatory intent in studiously neutral language: “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3.”

So how does everybody from gay rights groups to Disney know that these laws are anti-LGBTQ?

Because they know what supporters of these bills mean by “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” To them, these aren’t neutral terms that encompass an entire spectrum of human experience, including heterosexuality. They are “woke gender ideology” that smacks of “indoctrination.”

Some proponents of this legislation act as if they don’t even understand the terms it includes. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says the law protects against “sexualizing kids in kindergarten.” Nope.

Republican Rep. Mike Loychik, co-sponsor of Ohio’s copycat bill, tweeted, “We send our kindergartners to school to learn about ABCs, not the birds and the bees.” Nice rhyme, Mr. Loychik, but I believe “the birds and the bees” is a euphemism for sex education, an entirely different thing that you’re probably against.

The truth is they don’t bother to use the words correctly because they don’t believe the words apply to them. They seem to think that only gay people have a sexual orientation and only trans people have a gender identity. Which is sort of like thinking that only foreign people have an accent. Or that “ethnic” means any food you didn’t grow up eating.

Opponents of these bills understand their true intent not because we are equally narrow-minded but because the culture we live in still sees “straight” as “normal” and gender as “boy,” “girl” or “made up.” We’re trying to change that culture, but we know it well. We know whom these laws mean to silence or shame. We get it.

But what if we pretended we didn’t?

What if we took these laws at their word and treated every lesson that endorsed any sexual orientation or gender schema as an actionable offense?

What if we filed a complaint every time a teacher instructed our children to use certain bathrooms solely on the basis of their gender identity?

What if we called a lawyer when we discovered our children were learning that the “mommies on the bus” said “shush, shush, shush”?

DeSantis has tweeted that the Florida law “ensures parents can send their kids to kindergarten without gender ideology being injected into instruction.” But he signed that law at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, Fla., where students wear uniforms designed specifically for “girls” or “boys.”

That seems like a serious injection of gender ideology to me!

Alabama’s H.B. 322 declares that teachers “shall not engage in classroom discussion … regarding sexual orientation or gender identity in a manner that is not age appropriate.”

I don’t know what’s appropriate for what age — it’s not like I’m a trained educator or anything — so to avoid offending similarly inexpert parents, Alabama teachers should probably refrain from any allusion to heterosexuality, including references to their husbands, wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, upcoming weddings or — heaven forbid — expected babies.

As for classroom books, well, you may wonder what exactly is the heterosexual equivalent of “Heather Has Two Mommies” or the cisgender counterpart of “Call Me Max”?

From its very first sentence, one so-called classic refers to heterosexual parents and clearly identifies a female child, introducing the concepts of sexual orientation and gender identity to children as young as age 7.

“‘Where’s Papa going with that ax?’ said Fern to her mother as they were setting the table for breakfast.”

Lawyer up, everyone! We must draw the line at this sinister indoctrination of our nation’s youths!

Of course, that would paralyze teachers, encourage parents to litigate the moment that their worldview is challenged and deprive young students of “Charlotte’s Web.”

But that’s the kind of mess you should expect if you pass what we ought to insist on calling a “don’t say girls or boys” law.

