Regarding Gary Abernathy’s April 13 op-ed, “Can’t we ‘Imagine’ a better song for peace?”:
The song “Imagine,” perhaps written by Yoko Ono not too long after the first use of an atomic bomb in war on Japan, simply tries to help us imagine a world without what divides us. God — and our humanity — is everything and everywhere, outside of any divisions we create for ourselves. Property lines, governments and culture can keep us from experiencing our innate oneness. The song is a prayer for higher love and life.