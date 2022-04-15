Populism is, always and everywhere, a cri de coeur — populism has a French accent this month — by people feeling a painful scarcity: of esteem. Marine Le Pen might be elected France’s president on April 24, elevated by her nation’s contradictory populism. It is the surliness of those who resent the predictable consequence of the political culture that the resentful embrace, paternalist statism. The consequence is individuals diminished as infantilized wards of a government that, by presuming to provide almost everything, subtracts from one thing: the social esteem of those in the lower strata of a government-ordered society.

Le Pen’s measures to “detoxify” (her term) her party have included purging the party’s founder, her antisemitic father (he once called the Holocaust a “detail” of history). And destroying campaign leaflets showing her pleased to be shaking Vladimir Putin’s hand (her party has received Russian funding). And deploring inflation even more than immigrants. All this is cosmetic, but successful.

In 2002, Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, reached the two-candidate second round of presidential voting, where he was trounced 82 percent to 18 percent. In 2017, his daughter won 33.9 percent in the second round while losing to Emmanuel Macron by 32.2 percentage points. In this month’s first round, she trailed Macron by only 4.7 percentage points, and defeated him among every age category except voters over 65.

In democracies where performative candidates now blur the distinction between politics and entertainment, fortune favors the entertaining. Le Pen’s opponent, Macron, exemplifies something annoying: “French Caesarism.” This phrase is French-British professor Brigitte Granville’s.

Her answer to her book’s title — “What Ails France?” is a “righteous consensus,” the statism that “asphyxiates the country’s potential.” France’s paternalism expresses the “tenacious notion of the state as saviour.” Sixty-two percent of France’s gross domestic product is spent by government, the European Union’s highest level.

The French distrust of free markets is related to low trust of one another, and high trust in government bureaucracy, which employs 20 percent of France’s workforce. Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau (1841-1929) said, “France is an extremely fertile country: bureaucrats are planted in its soil, and taxes spring up.” High income taxes (on top of a 20 percent value-added tax on most purchases) help explain why average annual hours worked per employee has decreased 20 percent in 30 years. France’s labor code fills 3,784 pages.

A French word describes the French disease: dirigisme , the micromanaging state as source and director of society’s creativity, which for that reason is another scarcity. The self-fulfilling assumption is that the public is infantile. Another assumption is that the civil service is omnicompetent. A French thinker, Frédéric Bastiat (1801-1850), warned against the cognitive dissonance inherent in paternalistic statism:

“The government should know everything and foresee everything in order to manage the lives of the people, and the people need only let themselves be taken care of. ... Nothing is more senseless than to base so many expectations on the state ... to assume the existence of collective wisdom and foresight after taking for granted the existence of individual imbecility and improvidence.”

In 2018, Macron’s climate change grandstanding produced a short-lived 23 percent increase in the tax on diesel fuel. Nearly two-thirds of French vehicles, which are disproportionately outside Paris, run on diesel. The diesel debacle included mass protests that are the preferred French mode of notifying the paternalist state that the children are grumpy about government-as-parent.

Macron named the party he founded 13 months before winning the presidency in 2017 En Marche! (On the move). He titled his book “Revolution.” Since then, he has been on the move defining revolution down, retreating even from his vow to raise the pension-eligibility age from 62 to 65. Now, fighting populism with a dose of it, he suggests sending pension reform to almost certain defeat in a referendum.

The “verbally incontinent” (Granville’s description) Macron began his tone-deaf presidency by promising both “humility” and government with the grandeur of Jupiter, a Roman god. Really. Macron has, Granville writes, a politically perilous trait — an “ingrained dislike for ordinary people — or, at least, an inability to disguise that fact.”

France’s flirtation with Le Pen’s version of Henry Adams’s curdled notion of politics (“the systematic organization of hatreds”) illustrates how populists’ rote denunciations of “elites” open a path to power for demagogues. Today, one such is implicitly promising to wield the French state’s gigantic redistributive power to somehow redistribute esteem, thereby assuaging populists’ resentments. She could become president of the nation once considered the cradle of the Enlightenment.

