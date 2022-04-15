Placeholder while article actions load

Inflation remains the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. The data this week only adds to the angst: Consumer prices are rising at the fastest pace since 1981, and producer prices are experiencing the biggest surge since the government started tracking them in 2010. There’s some hope that March was the peak, as gas and used-car prices begin to cool a bit. But inflation is almost certainly going to remain uncomfortably high for months.

Then again, many leaders have been claiming it will get better soon for nearly a year. With costs rising faster than wages, inflation is a major reason President Biden’s approval rating is at its lowest point and sentiment about the economy remains gloomy despite a hot job market.

So pressure is mounting on Mr. Biden to take action. In hindsight, the $1.9 trillion rescue package should have been smaller. He can’t change that now, but he can pick the best options going forward instead of the most politically convenient.

The best approach is to let the Federal Reserve lead. We have been urging a long-overdue half-point increase in interest rates for months. The Fed finally seems ready to take this decisive step at its May meeting. New York Fed President John C. Williams on Thursday called it a “reasonable option.” But more bold moves will likely be needed later this year.

One smart step that Mr. Biden can take is to increase legal immigration. More than 9 million people are waiting in a massive backlog to have their paperwork processed. President Donald Trump helped create this pileup with his anti-immigration policies, but Mr. Biden’s team should be capable of fixing it. A good start would be to automatically extend the work permits of legal immigrants who already have them so they can keep working.

It would also make sense economically for Mr. Biden to lift most tariffs on Chinese imports. But we also recognize the tariffs could be a bargaining tool to pressure China — which has been feigning neutrality in the war in Ukraine — not to give more support to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Biden’s recent decision to release nearly a third of the oil from the United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve was also the right call. Gas prices are down more than 20 cents per gallon in the past month, partly as a result of increased supply. If inflation does remain high through the summer, it’s also worth considering targeted aid to low- and moderate-income families. Gas, food and rent prices are all up alarmingly, and those costs hit poor families the hardest.

There are also some bad proposals out there. Democratic accusations that companies are driving inflation by price-gouging don’t pass the logic test, but they have led to calls for price controls on certain essential items, such as energy and food. Price controls would backfire by making those products more scarce because companies would have less incentive to produce them. It is also a terrible idea to waive the federal gas tax, which funds surface transportation projects, and to increase the amount of environmentally damaging ethanol in gasoline.

Sorting sound ideas from those that aren’t is a start toward tackling inflation.

