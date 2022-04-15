Chap Petersen, a Democrat, represents Fairfax City in the Virginia Senate. A candid discussion is necessary over the Fairfax County School Board’s ongoing attempt to “reform” the admissions process at Thomas Jefferson School for Science and Technology, the “Governor’s School” historically ranked as the No. 1 academic high school in the nation.

Defenders of the “reform” efforts often repeat a popular shibboleth, namely that TJ’s student body — which was more than 70 percent Asian in 2020 — “never came close to reflecting the racial and economic composition” of the greater community and thus the board was right in seeking a “more equitable” admissions process. The word “equity” is never defined. However, judging from the context of the school board’s 2020 admissions discussion, the discounting of race-blind test results and the ensuing reduction of Asian American children to 54 percent of TJ’s next entering class, the meaning of “equity” for TJ is obvious: fewer Asian students.

Advertisement

The board’s motive directly led to the Feb. 25 opinion of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, which found that the school board’s actions in adopting “holistic” admission policies to reduce the number of Asians at TJ was a violation of the federal Civil Rights Act. The school board has appealed, but it will eventually run into a roadblock with the Supreme Court, which has shown an antipathy toward subjective “racial balancing” policies in admissions, especially at public schools. In the long run, the board cannot win this battle because what it is doing is profoundly un-American.

On March 8, the Virginia Senate addressed this issue in its own way by amending and subsequently passing HB 127, sponsored in the House of Delegates by Glenn R. Davis Jr. (R-Virginia Beach), which prohibits any state-funded Governor’s School from discriminating in its admissions against any child or group “on the basis of race, ethnicity, or immigration status.” The bill, which overlaps with federal law, sends a clear statement: You cannot adopt policies with the avowed intention of “reducing” the number of Asians at TJ or any other school for the gifted. HB 127, as amended, passed the House of Delegates with bipartisan support and was signed by the governor.

As a Democrat, I drafted the substitute that incorporated language from the Civil Rights Act, while requiring all Virginia middle schools to provide an academic path for students seeking a Governor’s School admission. As I argued on the Senate floor, the nondiscrimination language in HB 127 does not prohibit the use of “neutral” criteria to admit students to TJ or any other merit-based school. Indeed, one of the obvious ways to diversify the TJ student body is to provide guaranteed slots for each feeder school. However, that can’t be done with the expressed intention of achieving a “more equitable” result, i.e., by admitting fewer Asians. Rather the results should reflect the best students in those feeder schools on the subjects being tested.

Advertisement

Proponents of equity-based admissions assert that the obverse is “a return to Jim Crow.” That is nonsense. Virginia in 2022 is nothing like Virginia in the 1950s. There is no evidence showing that the foreign-born students entering TJ enjoy any historic privilege; they just did better on the entrance exams. That’s not a cause for concern. It’s what this country is supposed to be about.

If a school board wants to adjust the admissions criteria for TJ or any other merit-based school, it can do so at any time. But it cannot be about “equity.” When it comes to our children, they must be treated equally.

GiftOutline Gift Article