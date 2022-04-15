Tom Croghan is owner of and winemaker at the Vineyards at Dodon, in Davidsonville, Md. He was a member of Maryland’s soil health advisory committee. In what was a cause for celebration, in 2017, Maryland became one of the first states in the nation to adopt healthy soils legislation. Already a leader in promoting clean water, the state’s largest industry, agriculture, would assume a critical role in fighting climate change.

Regrettably, after five years and two committees, the blueprint released by the Maryland Department of Agriculture falls well short of the extraordinary opportunity presented by the legislation.

I was a member of the committee, a diverse coalition of farmers and organizations dedicated to agriculture and the environment, that advised the state on its soil health program. My colleagues and I are all deeply concerned about climate change. We sincerely believe in the crucial importance of soil health to contribute to its solution.

Over more than two years, committee members offered many creative ideas that would transform Maryland’s agriculture, closing the gap between current and achievable outcomes. Unfortunately, the state largely ignored our suggestions. Most are not mentioned in its final report. Instead, it proposes only incremental modifications to its current practices, with no new incentives to use them.

To be sure, Maryland’s proposed practices provide a solid foundation for soil health. No-till cultivation, cover crops, diverse crop rotations and rotational grazing are the cornerstones of regenerative agriculture. However, these practices have also been promoted by the federal and state departments of agriculture for many years.

Some have already been widely adopted in Maryland. For example, nearly three-quarters of the state’s 1.4 million acres of cropland use no-till cultivation, leaving few acres available for conversion. As a result, the committee believed that additional investments in no-till would not offer significant benefits.

Other practices should be modified if farmers are going to receive state subsidies and those offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Based on research that shows that highly diverse cover crops accelerate sequestration, committee members recommended that the new program require a minimum of five species in the cover crop mix to receive an enhanced subsidy.

The greatest challenge to most soil health practices is that farmers seldom employ them despite the current subsidies. For instance, Maryland uses cover crops on only 41 percent of available cropland. Although this is more than any other state, there is still a great deal of room for improvement.

Moreover, most other soil health practices are only rarely adopted. The committee heard compelling testimony regarding the need for better training for the state’s field staff to aggressively promote the program’s core practices and help farmers select and implement those most appropriate for their farms.

And even the most experienced farmers will benefit from education, technical assistance and learning networks when converting to novel practices.

Finally, the state should use the full range of incentives, not just direct subsidies to producers. Taxes and tax credits, financial penalties, pay-for-performance and market-based approaches were all mentioned in our meetings, but the state did not seriously consider any of these.

I don’t know for sure why Maryland chose a limited approach. Fiscal constraints do not explain it. The state anticipates a $7.6 billion budget surplus by the end of 2023. The legislature passed tax cuts in the session that ended Monday with bipartisan support.

Instead, Maryland might have chosen its course based on the conclusion that its current soil health measures are enough to meet the state’s climate change objectives. The state projects that about a half-million tons of carbon dioxide equivalents will be sequestered in agricultural soil per year, about one-half of 1 percent of its annual emissions.

Agricultural soils, however, can capture and store far more carbon than Maryland forecasts. For example, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that soil can sequester more than 10 percent of all anthropogenic emissions. Maryland soil thus might have the potential to sequester 20 times more carbon than the state calculates, a difference equivalent to the emissions from 2.25 million passenger cars.

Sadly, even the state’s tiny estimate is almost certainly too high. For example, Maryland expects nearly half of its sequestration will result from conversion to no-till or reduced tillage methods. In reality, while no-till cultivation decreases emissions, it does not reliably result in net sequestration.

The recent reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warn of the catastrophic consequences of climate change that are inevitable at current trajectories. Whether because of ignorance, negligence or simply bureaucratic inertia, Maryland has instead chosen a business-as-usual approach that will not be enough to avoid the looming cataclysm.

