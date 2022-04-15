The April 11 editorial “Haiti’s spiral of dysfunction” was correct in diagnosing the problem but mistaken in its review of potential solutions.
There is no hope for a consensus agreement if Mr. Henry believes he has blanket support from the U.S. government and thus no incentive to negotiate in good faith. Congress has been encouraging a shift in U.S. policy toward supporting the accord. But until the Biden administration makes clear that the United States truly wants a Haitian-led solution and will not provide carte blanche to Mr. Henry, the quagmire will persist.
Andy Levin, Washington
The writer, a Democrat, represents Michigan’s 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.