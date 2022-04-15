The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion: The Montana Accord is the right move for Haiti

Today at 1:05 p.m. EDT
Jeff Pierre walking toward the sea, near where he lives in Jeremie, Haiti, on Nov. 16, 2021. (Ralph Simon for The Washington Post)
The April 11 editorial “Haiti’s spiral of dysfunction” was correct in diagnosing the problem but mistaken in its review of potential solutions.

The editorial labeled the Montana Accord’s plan “unwieldy, to say the least.” But democratic transitions are necessarily complex work, and the two-year power-sharing interim government the accord proposes is exactly what garnered it such “broad-based” support and legitimacy among the Haitian people. Moreover, the accord’s coalition has outlined steps to rebuild institutional capacity and trust, key factors for organizing free and fair elections that Haitians can believe in. De facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s proposal, on the other hand, is to rush toward elections to cement power for himself and cronies representative of the past two presidencies, which were marked by a disastrous rise in corruption, gangsterization and human rights abuses.

There is no hope for a consensus agreement if Mr. Henry believes he has blanket support from the U.S. government and thus no incentive to negotiate in good faith. Congress has been encouraging a shift in U.S. policy toward supporting the accord. But until the Biden administration makes clear that the United States truly wants a Haitian-led solution and will not provide carte blanche to Mr. Henry, the quagmire will persist.

Andy Levin, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents Michigan’s 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

