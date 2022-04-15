Placeholder while article actions load

More than one month ago, TikTok banned the uploading of all new content in Russia — except that it didn’t actually do it. A new report explores how loopholes in the video-sharing app’s wartime policies have helped the Kremlin in its propaganda campaign — and hurt everyday citizens. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The European nonprofit Tracking Exposed released research this week that lays out a timeline full of twists and turns: TikTok announced in early March that it would stop letting users in Russia post videos or livestreams, a move the site said was necessary for safety purposes after Russia outlawed so-called fake news. For 17 days, the platform implemented this prohibition inconsistently. During that period, a coordinated campaign paid Russian TikTok influencers to post some pro-war material; contributors to one channel received step-by-step instructions on how to skirt the rules. TikTok even appears briefly to have allowed all posts made on desktop computers. Finally, in the last week of the month, TikTok put the ban fully and firmly into place.

The result of this erratic enforcement, according to the researchers, has been “a frozen TikTok” full only of Russian posts that either predated the ban or evaded takedown thanks to the platform’s failings. Encased in the ice is a lot of pro-war content and only a small amount of antiwar sentiment to counter it — partly because, despite initially having declared only that it would block new Russian-made material, TikTok is also boxing out international material new and old.

Advertisement

TikTok says it hasn’t made changes to its service since the early-March announcement of the ban but that it is continuing to enforce those changes. The company notes, in response to suggestions that its Chinese-owned parent, ByteDance, has directed it take a softer line toward Russia, that its Singapore-based chief executive has full autonomy. But the best way to allay worries is to be more forthcoming about the rules that TikTok sets and the outcomes they lead to — not only in this case but also more generally. The platform, unlike most other major social media sites of its ilk, doesn’t provide any mechanism for outsiders to penetrate the black box of its algorithm and see what’s circulating farthest and widest.

TikTok could also prove its commitment to free expression, and its aversion to exploitation by authoritarian regimes, by refusing to comply with Russian dictates that restrict citizens’ access to information. This might come at the cost of not being allowed to continue operating in Russia, but it would ensure that wherever it does operate, TikTok is a vibrant space for free-flowing communication. This is the sort of platform TikTok had already become in Russia, before it backed down in the face of government threats. Back then, people around the world could view footage of protesters in Moscow and St. Petersburg. It’s also the space TikTok still occupies in Ukraine, where users share firsthand accounts of the devastation Russia has wrought. TikTok must stand up for the best version of itself.

GiftOutline Gift Article