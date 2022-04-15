Placeholder while article actions load

The CDC is the premier public health agency in the world, but it has been chronically underfunded for decades. Our investment in our national public health capabilities is as important to our economic and national security as are our traditional investment in defense.

The CDC would benefit from an expanded decentralized structure that increases strategically placed agency employees across the nation and throughout the globe. I recommend seven-to-10-year appointments for the CDC director, and I recommend the CDC director operate separately from the secretary of health and human services, similarly to the FBI director and the attorney general. This would provide needed independence and allow the director to stay focused on our nation’s best public health and security interests.