Letters to the Editor

Opinion: How to fix the CDC

Today at 1:06 p.m. EDT
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. (Tami Chappell/Reuters)
The April 5 news article “Director plans to revamp the beleaguered CDC” discussed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky’s announcement that the agency will undergo critical modernization.

The CDC is the premier public health agency in the world, but it has been chronically underfunded for decades. Our investment in our national public health capabilities is as important to our economic and national security as are our traditional investment in defense.

I strongly support Ms. Walensky’s call for a comprehensive review of the agency, focusing on data modernization, laboratory resilience, workforce enhancement, global health security and pandemic preparedness.

The CDC would benefit from an expanded decentralized structure that increases strategically placed agency employees across the nation and throughout the globe. I recommend seven-to-10-year appointments for the CDC director, and I recommend the CDC director operate separately from the secretary of health and human services, similarly to the FBI director and the attorney general. This would provide needed independence and allow the director to stay focused on our nation’s best public health and security interests.

I commend Ms. Walensky and her courageous actions to review and change CDC infrastructure. I call on Congress to prioritize the investment.

Robert R. Redfield Jr., Baltimore

The writer is a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and senior medical adviser to AM LLC.

