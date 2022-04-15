The April 5 news article “Director plans to revamp the beleaguered CDC” discussed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky’s announcement that the agency will undergo critical modernization.
I strongly support Ms. Walensky’s call for a comprehensive review of the agency, focusing on data modernization, laboratory resilience, workforce enhancement, global health security and pandemic preparedness.
The CDC would benefit from an expanded decentralized structure that increases strategically placed agency employees across the nation and throughout the globe. I recommend seven-to-10-year appointments for the CDC director, and I recommend the CDC director operate separately from the secretary of health and human services, similarly to the FBI director and the attorney general. This would provide needed independence and allow the director to stay focused on our nation’s best public health and security interests.
I commend Ms. Walensky and her courageous actions to review and change CDC infrastructure. I call on Congress to prioritize the investment.
Robert R. Redfield Jr., Baltimore
The writer is a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and senior medical adviser to AM LLC.