Bobbi Dempsey’s April 12 op-ed, “ My mother was dying of covid. Being poor made it much worse. ,” was understandable on its face. Being poor is never a strong position when facing life’s challenges.

However, the headline and Ms. Dempsey’s explanation sidestepped the major fact behind the sad death of her mother: She was not vaccinated. She had remained unconvinced that a vaccine was necessary. Does Ms. Dempsey suggest that had she been wealthy but unvaccinated she would have survived?