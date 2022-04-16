D.C. must do more to save lives. We are undoubtedly experiencing a serious public health emergency that requires a shift in the status quo of relying on punishment to address drug use and overdose. D.C. leaders can do more to prevent overdoses by investing in the evidence-based approaches outlined in the Campaign to Decriminalize Poverty. Drug-checking services would allow Washingtonians who use drugs to better navigate the adulterated drug supply, while a 24/7 harm-reduction center would provide access to much-needed overdose prevention, primary care and social services.