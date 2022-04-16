Placeholder while article actions load

It appears that the United States is preparing to send Ukraine a new trove of weapons on an accelerated schedule. The weapons mentioned include a fairly extensive suite of war-fighting equipment: helicopters, machine guns, cannons, man-portable missiles and protective suits. All of that weaponry is good and necessary, but it is not enough for the expected warfare in eastern Ukraine.

In northern Ukraine, the Russians attacked Ukrainian civilian and military sites with long-range cannons, missiles and airstrikes with impunity. The Ukrainian defenders were successful using guerrilla tactics in the wooded countryside to find and surprise the Russians, striking them with man-portable weapons. In eastern Ukraine, where the combat will mostly be in open farmlands, those guerrilla tactics are not likely to be as successful. There will be little cover for small groups to sneak up on Russian combat sites.