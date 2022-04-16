Regarding the April 13 news article “Pentagon looks to vastly expand weapons provided to Ukraine”:
In northern Ukraine, the Russians attacked Ukrainian civilian and military sites with long-range cannons, missiles and airstrikes with impunity. The Ukrainian defenders were successful using guerrilla tactics in the wooded countryside to find and surprise the Russians, striking them with man-portable weapons. In eastern Ukraine, where the combat will mostly be in open farmlands, those guerrilla tactics are not likely to be as successful. There will be little cover for small groups to sneak up on Russian combat sites.
The Ukrainians need enemy targeting systems. We have used counter-battery systems to target our shooters on the real-time threat for decades. The Israelis have made continued use of their Iron Dome and counter-battery systems. Our military and commercial overhead surveillance are tracking where the Russian forces are located. The Ukrainians must be supplied with real-time targeting-quality intelligence on a continuing basis.
Give the Ukrainians a chance to defend their country. Give them the ability to target and strike Russia’s war machine at long distance.
James Brinsley, Severna Park