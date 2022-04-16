Placeholder while article actions load

The Republican National Committee has accused the Commission on Presidential Debates of a lot of things: bias, poor decision-making, reluctance to make needed reforms. For those reasons, the RNC said Thursday, it is working to bar future Republican presidential nominees from appearing in the commission’s debates. . Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight A detailed look at the RNC’s case against the commission shows, however, that the real problem isn’t rooted in bias but in the Republican Party’s own issues with facts — and the complications of standing behind the country’s most prolific liar.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel issued this statement: “Debates are an important part of the democratic process, and the RNC is committed to free and fair debates. The Commission on Presidential Debates is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage.”

The action has been a while in the making. The RNC sent a letter to the CPD in June, and another in January, and then followed up with a McDaniel op-ed for Breitbart. A central argument relates to the debates commission’s decision to name Steve Scully, then of C-SPAN, to moderate a debate in the 2020 presidential campaign between then-President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The GOP’s gripe is that Scully had “worked for” Biden when he was a senator.

Technically, yes; practically, not even close. As a 17-year-old freshman at American University, Scully took a course on Congress and the presidency that included an assignment to a congressional office. A native of Erie, Pa., Scully was a logical candidate to work in the office of Sen. John Heinz, a Republican, but he was told there was no availability. So the school found him a spot in Biden’s office, where he worked quarter-time for six weeks in the mailroom of the senator from Delaware. “I literally opened up the mail, read it, sorted it and put it in different bins,” recalls Scully. “I never even got a picture with the guy.”

All of this went down in 1978 — before Scully worked as an anchor and reporter in local TV news and before a 31-year career at C-SPAN. During that C-SPAN stretch, by the way, Scully became known for his patience and utter neutrality. In nearly 8,000 interviews, says Scully, “never once did I express an opinion on the air one way or the other.”

As Trump bashed him on Fox News for allegedly being a “never Trumper,” Scully tweeted at former Trump aide-turned-critic Anthony Scaramucci with a question about whether he should respond. The townhall-style debate that Scully was scheduled to moderate was canceled after Trump rejected a virtual format to account for covid-19 concerns. After Scully’s tweeted question to Scaramucci drew fire on Twitter, Scully, inexplicably, lied that he’d been the victim of hacking, and C-SPAN subsequently suspended him.

In her Breitbart op-ed, McDaniel put a misleading spin on the matter: “It came as little surprise to Republicans when Mr. Scully accidentally revealed prior to the debate that he was seeking advice on how to attack President Trump.” It was Scully, actually, who was under attack. “It’s 100 percent inaccurate,” Scully says of the RNC’s version of events.

Another bias allegation from the RNC dates to 2012, when President Barack Obama and Republican nominee Mitt Romney were facing off in the aftermath of the attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. Republicans had been criticizing Obama for soft-pedaling this act of terrorism, and the matter surfaced in a CPD debate moderated by CNN’s Candy Crowley. “In 2012, CNN anchor Candy Crowley interjected herself in the debate and falsely accused our nominee of lying,” McDaniel writes in her op-ed.

Not true: Crowley merely fact-checked Romney’s claim that Obama hadn’t called Benghazi an “act of terror” until two weeks after the fact. She pointed out that Romney was “correct” about a related point. There was no allegation of lying.

The RNC is also aggrieved that several of the commission’s board members — six of the 10, according to McDaniel’s op-ed — have said “disparaging things about the Republican nominee.” Board member Richard Parsons, who served in the Ford White House, said this to the Hollywood Reporter about Trump: “He is, by almost any measure that you want to identify, ill-equipped to be the president of the United States.” After Trump’s horrific remarks after the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville in 2017, John Danforth, another board member and a former senator from Missouri, wrote in The Post that “our party has been corrupted by this hateful man, and it is now in peril.”

Both of those fellows are Republicans, which raises the question: Must Republican CPD members take a vow of loyalty to Trump to meet the RNC’s requirements? Other RNC concerns relate to the timing of the debates — at least one should precede the start of early voting — and other procedural matters.

The RNC’s written blasts at the debates commission are revealing documents. Think of how much material the RNC had to critique here: Hours and hours of debate programming spread out over nine presidential election cycles dating to 1988. Yet all they can muster is Steve Scully’s mailroom internship and some other marginalia that they have to exaggerate for polemical effect.

Talk about bias.

