I confess that I haven’t really been paying much attention to the whole transgender issue. I tuned out all the din and attributed it to being just another political issue being exploited to excite the base. But I found Corinna Cohn’s April 12 Tuesday Opinion commentary, “Sex reassignment surgery: What I wish I’d known,” very sincere and moving, and I believe that it might contain very useful information for anyone who is going through a gender identity crisis or someone who loves a person who is.

She drove home the point that surgery is a very big deal. A life-altering event. She counseled caution and patience, giving oneself time to reflect on all the ramifications and available options, including, importantly, doing nothing. It’s the same advice that I might offer to one of my children. Life is long. Things change. Be careful.

I hope her brave and cautionary story will be passed on to many who might be considering gender modification.

Gerald Trabucco, Springfield

Corinna Cohn’s commentary about sex reassignment surgery was an example of the exception and not the rule. As a therapist who has worked with people in the transgender community, I am concerned about the message being “slow down” until they know themselves better. The overwhelming evidence shows that the earlier children are permitted to live their truths, the less damage occurs to their developing sense of self.

Instead of “slow down,” could we say, “Speed up the support!” This is a community with terrifyingly high suicide and depression rates. Though I have great compassion for Ms. Cohn’s story of family alienation and depression, etc., I wish I could reach back in time and sit with her younger self and work out some of the darkness and confusion that perhaps she expected the surgery to heal.

Tova Rubin, Potomac

