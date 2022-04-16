Placeholder while article actions load

Reading the April 13 Metro articles “Va. law targets explicit content” and “Youngkin’s amendments, vetoes stoke rancor in Va.” reminded me of just how old and tired the policies of and pronouncements by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) have been in the early days of his governorship.

He apparently has become enamored of national politics, disregarding his good fortune of having run in a state that, over the past half century, has only twice chosen a gubernatorial candidate of the same party in the White House.

Rather than embracing the state’s quirky, counterintuitive political rhythms with centrist policies, he has chosen to wrap himself in the flag with Bible in hand, catering mostly to those who echo the “big lie.”

The governor is on the cusp of further alienating a large swath of voters and offending a moderate group of supporters who were willing to give this former private equity tycoon a fair shake.

Just as in private equity, it can be extremely challenging to make a market, politically speaking, for which there is little interest. Mr. Youngkin’s apparent fixation with the backsliding policies coming out of Alabama, Mississippi and Texas seem far out of step for a Virginia leader in 2022.

If he does not choose to govern from the center in earnest, he will soon be viewed by many as another sinister, fact-free replication of those far-right radical leaders responsible for much of what ails our nation.

Randy Julian, Alexandria

Something doesn’t make sense. The article “Youngkin’s amendments, vetoes stoke rancor in Va.” reported that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) proposed that the General Assembly establish new misdemeanor penalties for people in possession of more than two ounces of marijuana, a move that was recommended last year by a state oversight agency.

It is legal to grow one’s own cannabis. If properly done, two mature plants could easily produce more than two ounces. Thus, what is legal to grow would be made illegal to harvest by Mr. Youngkin’s proposal.

Robert Martenis, Henrico County, Va.

