Placeholder while article actions load

Of course, any teenager (or person younger than 30) can tell you that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez stands for real issues that are affecting everyone but particularly young people: climate change, jobs, living wages, affordable housing, health care and student debt.

Millennials are not hung up on the definition of a particular sex, or any gender for that matter. They take no comfort in QAnon conspiracy theories. They want real change, and many of the rest of us do as well. We expect those issues to be in the news and for Congress to listen to constituents and actively address these issues. That does not now seem to be the case.