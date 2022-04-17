I really have to take issue with Matt Bai’s comment in his April 13 Wednesday Opinion column, “No, really: Sarah Palin belongs in the House,” about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
Millennials are not hung up on the definition of a particular sex, or any gender for that matter. They take no comfort in QAnon conspiracy theories. They want real change, and many of the rest of us do as well. We expect those issues to be in the news and for Congress to listen to constituents and actively address these issues. That does not now seem to be the case.
Marie Ann Leyko, Vienna