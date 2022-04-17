The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion: AOC stands for what many of us want

Today at 2:04 p.m. EDT
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) claps during President Biden's State of the Union address on Capitol Hill on March 1. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
I really have to take issue with Matt Bai’s comment in his April 13 Wednesday Opinion column, “No, really: Sarah Palin belongs in the House,” about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Of course, any teenager (or person younger than 30) can tell you that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez stands for real issues that are affecting everyone but particularly young people: climate change, jobs, living wages, affordable housing, health care and student debt.

Millennials are not hung up on the definition of a particular sex, or any gender for that matter. They take no comfort in QAnon conspiracy theories. They want real change, and many of the rest of us do as well. We expect those issues to be in the news and for Congress to listen to constituents and actively address these issues. That does not now seem to be the case.

Marie Ann Leyko, Vienna

