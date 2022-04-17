Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the March 30 Metro article “Rival challenges McDuffie’s eligibility in attorney general race”: Beginning in the late 1990s, in the wake of uneven enforcement of our laws, public corruption and the lack of direct civic participation in the fashioning of law enforcement priorities, we were among the early leaders of the movement to create a locally elected, independent attorney general. For more than a decade, we worked with legal scholars and community leaders to debate the merits of an elected attorney general, drafted and introduced multiple pieces of legislation and, in 2002, spearheaded a ballot referendum on the matter, which passed with more than 82 percent of the vote.

D.C. voters were finally able to elect an attorney general in 2014. The significance and promise of this office are increasingly self-evident, as is its independence. In this June’s primary election, one candidate is contesting the eligibility of another candidate. Indeed, Bruce V. Spiva contends that Kenyan R. McDuffie does not meet the qualifications for the office.

As lawyers and former members of the D.C. Council, we believe that Mr. Spiva’s challenge is a cynical distraction and meritless. Mr. McDuffie has been a lawyer in D.C. since June 2008 and is an active member of the D.C. Bar in good standing. As a council member, Mr. McDuffie served on the Committee on the Judiciary with oversight of the D.C. attorney general’s office. In our judgment, Mr. McDuffie meets the statutory qualifications to serve as attorney general.

Nearly 25 years ago, we began the journey to create an elected attorney general with one overarching belief. Then, as now, we trust that D.C. voters are more than capable of deciding for themselves who has the character, experience and vision to serve them and our city.

William Lightfoot, Washington

David Catania, Washington

