Regarding the March 30 Metro article “Rival challenges McDuffie’s eligibility in attorney general race”:
D.C. voters were finally able to elect an attorney general in 2014. The significance and promise of this office are increasingly self-evident, as is its independence. In this June’s primary election, one candidate is contesting the eligibility of another candidate. Indeed, Bruce V. Spiva contends that Kenyan R. McDuffie does not meet the qualifications for the office.
As lawyers and former members of the D.C. Council, we believe that Mr. Spiva’s challenge is a cynical distraction and meritless. Mr. McDuffie has been a lawyer in D.C. since June 2008 and is an active member of the D.C. Bar in good standing. As a council member, Mr. McDuffie served on the Committee on the Judiciary with oversight of the D.C. attorney general’s office. In our judgment, Mr. McDuffie meets the statutory qualifications to serve as attorney general.
Nearly 25 years ago, we began the journey to create an elected attorney general with one overarching belief. Then, as now, we trust that D.C. voters are more than capable of deciding for themselves who has the character, experience and vision to serve them and our city.
William Lightfoot, Washington
David Catania, Washington