Letters to the Editor

Opinion: The Fed has no quivers left

Today at 2:07 p.m. EDT
President Biden participates in a meeting with the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force in Washington on Dec. 22, 2021. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)
The April 12 news article “Higher interest rates might not be enough, experts warn” was an understatement. It revealed that there is no arrow in the Federal Reserve’s quiver to address inflation caused by lack of supply from foreign factories. Worse, when the Federal Reserve suppresses demand by raising interest rates, it will serve to suppress supply from domestic factories. This double whammy will probably have unintended consequences.

Foremost will be stagnant wages but ever higher prices; fewer citizens paying income tax and a growing maw between those who have and those who don’t.

Jimm Roberts, Alexandria

