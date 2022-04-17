Placeholder while article actions load

As long as there has been a Commission on Presidential Debates, candidates have groused about its rules and tried to find ways around them. But not until now, with the Republican National Committee acting at Donald Trump’s behest, have we seen a party try to kill the entire exercise — one admired and emulated by emerging democracies around the world — that brings major party contenders to a stage where they stand side-by-side and make their cases to a nationwide audience.

After the RNC voted unanimously last week to withdraw from the nonpartisan commission and bar its future nominees from participating in commission-sponsored debates, Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accused the organization of being biased and promised to find “newer, better debate platforms” — a laughable proposition, given how unlikely it is in today’s political environment that Republicans and Democrats could ever agree to any such arrangement.

The truth is that this decision, if it stands, is almost certainly going to bring an end to general election presidential debates.

The RNC isn’t operating on principle here. It is, once again, channeling the grievances of Trump. His demands of fealty have required that Republicans knock over institutions that protect the integrity of our elections, one after another. Walking away for the debates commission is only the latest example of the GOP’s efforts to erode confidence in the nation’s democracy.

As I’ve written before, the system that the commission has come up with, in consultation with the campaigns, is far from perfect and is in need of reform. For starters, it should do away with live audiences or drastically scale them back, because they have become distracting cheering sections, filled with political donors and party activists. A debate should not have the tenor of a rally.

Eliminating audiences would also close the door on stunts like the one Trump pulled in 2016, when he brought four women who had accused Bill Clinton of sexual abuse to a debate in St. Louis and attempted to seat them in his family’s box. The idea was for them to confront the former president — who happened to be the spouse of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton — and create a distraction from similar allegations against Trump which had been revived in the final weeks of the campaign. Commission officials got wind of Trump’s plan and put a stop to it.

The commission was established by both parties in 1987, amid dissatisfaction with the League of Women Voters, which had run the debates in the previous three elections; in 1984, the league had so lost control of the process that the campaigns of President Ronald Reagan and Democratic nominee Walter F. Mondale managed to blackball nearly 100 journalists who had been suggested as potential moderators for the debates that year before finally agreeing on who should ask the questions.

From the start, presidential contenders and their campaigns bristled at having an independent body set the rules — and in some cases, at even having to debate. In 1996, the commission proposed three debates, but Clinton, who was cruising to an easy victory over GOP nominee Bob Dole, agreed to only two. Four years later, the campaign of Republican George W. Bush — nervous about its man’s abilities to perform against Vice President Al Gore, the Democratic nominee — tried to have a couple of them held on Larry King’s CNN talk show and NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where they would have smaller, narrower audiences. In 2008, the commission wasn’t even sure Republican nominee John McCain was going to show up for one until the morning of the debate.

But for all the chaos that can sometimes attend them, American-style presidential debates have given voters a relatively unvarnished look at their future leaders under pressure — and then given those voters a second, and sometimes third, chance to double-check their instincts. That’s priceless in a democracy.

And in parts of the world where democracies are struggling to gain a foothold and where citizens have never had any expectation that they could take the measure of those who would seek to lead them, our system of debates is already a powerful export. The commission has worked closely with more than 30 countries through Debates International, an organization that provides advice and resources to nongovernmental organizations trying to set up their own debate systems.

And this, in some ways, shows what is really at stake here. A part of the election process that American voters have come to take for granted is, for all its flaws, a near-miracle. The Trumpified Republican Party should not be allowed to toss it aside.

