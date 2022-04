Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) decided to play king recently when he amended a bill from Del. David A. Reid (D-Loudoun) that now puts all nine Loudoun County School Board members on the ballot in November this year.

This is a blatant attempt to overturn the results of our last school board election and remove Democrats who were elected to serve a full four-year term. Mr. Youngkin is bowing to pressure from Ian Prior and Fight for Schools and saying to the voters that their votes really don’t count anymore in the Old Dominion.