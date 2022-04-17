Regarding the April 12 Health & Science article “Restrictions on care during the pandemic led to fewer adolescents getting HPV shot”:
The pandemic, of course, has harmed the nation’s health in myriad ways. Silver linings are hard to find, but it forced us to innovate and find new ways to deliver health care when the old ways were not viable. There are many lessons that should be carried forward as we work to build back a better health system.
David Sandman, New York
The writer is president and chief executive of the New York State Health Foundation.