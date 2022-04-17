The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion: Sen. Mike Lee, the wounded enabler

By Ann Telnaes
Editorial cartoonist
Today at 10:10 p.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)
Text messages between Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows show the Republican senator’s tireless efforts to overturn the 2020 election for then-President Donald Trump.

