Regarding the April 12 editorial “The wrong culprit”:
There is widespread, bipartisan agreement that a two-tiered bail system that privileges the rich and punishes the poor is not justice. Yet the backlash to bail reform in New York and in other places, including Illinois, New Jersey and New Mexico, highlights the challenge of changing the status quo. Rising gun violence over the past two years makes bail reform and other common-sense measures an easy target. However, when we blame the wrong cause, we miss the opportunity to identify the right solutions.
Incarceration itself is not an effective way to deliver public safety. People incarcerated for more than 23 hours have a higher likelihood of being arrested in the future, undermining the safety and stability of our communities. The best investments in public safety are investments in communities — such as violence intervention measures that prevent crime in the first place, pretrial services so that we incarcerate less and reentry programs that rehabilitate.
Nicholas Turner, New York
The writer is president and director of the Vera Institute of Justice.