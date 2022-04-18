Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the April 12 editorial “The wrong culprit”: My organization, the Vera Institute of Justice, worked for years with legislators and advocates to craft New York’s 2019 bail reform. Within months of the new law taking effect, the statewide jail population dropped by one-third. It was an unprecedented step toward ending mass incarceration and did not compromise public safety.

There is widespread, bipartisan agreement that a two-tiered bail system that privileges the rich and punishes the poor is not justice. Yet the backlash to bail reform in New York and in other places, including Illinois, New Jersey and New Mexico, highlights the challenge of changing the status quo. Rising gun violence over the past two years makes bail reform and other common-sense measures an easy target. However, when we blame the wrong cause, we miss the opportunity to identify the right solutions.

Advertisement

Incarceration itself is not an effective way to deliver public safety. People incarcerated for more than 23 hours have a higher likelihood of being arrested in the future, undermining the safety and stability of our communities. The best investments in public safety are investments in communities — such as violence intervention measures that prevent crime in the first place, pretrial services so that we incarcerate less and reentry programs that rehabilitate.

Nicholas Turner, New York

The writer is president and director of the Vera Institute of Justice.

GiftOutline Gift Article