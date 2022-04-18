The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion: Don’t rush to join the International Criminal Court

Today at 2:17 p.m. EDT
The International Criminal Court in The Hague. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)
The April 14 op-ed by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), “It’s time for the U.S. to join the International Criminal Court,” presented a viable argument for the United States to join the International Criminal Court. Especially with the horrific criminal acts Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military are committing. However, she did not address some of the major reasons the United States has not yet joined. One is that some countries use this platform to attack the United States. The ICC has been a tool of developing nations with an agenda.

It would be better to obtain agreement with other aggrieved nations and punish the criminal countries as much as possible.

Howard Pedolsky, Rockville

